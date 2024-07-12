A list of the best Morbid Podcast episodes ranked: True crime podcast

The true crime genre has grown in prominence recently, and podcasts have played a significant role in this trend. Morbid: A True Crime Podcast is one such podcast and has a substantial and committed following. Each of its episodes delves into some of the most prominent and obscure true crime stories. What are the best Morbid Podcast episodes?

Morbid: A True Crime Podcast is a US-based true crime anthology podcast by Ash Kelley and Alaina Urquhart. Kelley is a hairdresser, whereas Urquhart is an autopsy specialist and writer. Alaina is Ash's aunt, yet they frequently refer to themselves as "sisters." The podcast began airing on 1 May 2018.

Best Morbid Podcast episodes

Morbid: A True Crime Podcast has produced episodes virtually daily, covering nearly every case and featuring tales about dark history and eerie issues. With so many episodes, deciding where to begin might be challenging. If you are stranded, here are the best Morbid Podcast episodes to get you started.

1. Episodes 114 and 116: The Amazing Survival Tale Of Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus

The two-part episode chronicles the abductions of Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight, and Amanda Berry, widely referred to as the Ariel Castro kidnappings, after the guy who kidnapped the three ladies between 2002 and 2004.

He held them captive until 2013 when Berry somehow drew the notice of neighbours. She freed herself, DeJesus, Knight, and Berry's six-year-old kid. Berry got the kid after Castro assaulted her when she was incarcerated.

2. Episode 178: The Chicago Ripper Crew

In Episode 178, Ashleigh Kelley and Alaina Urquhart bring the terrifying acts of the infamous Chicago Ripper Crew to reality. The Chicago Ripper Crew, known for their dark past and heinous crimes, committed a series of killings that instilled fear and panic throughout the city.

In this episode, the hosts deftly navigate the sinister web of this serial killer ring, providing riveting details about their motivations, techniques, and long-term effects on the families of the victims.

3. Episode 214: The Tragic Case of Molly Bish

In Episode 214 of the podcast, Alaina and Ashleigh discuss the terrible story of Molly Bish, a young girl who mysteriously disappeared while serving as a lifeguard.

The episode tells a riveting tale about Molly Bish's disappearance, masterfully dissecting the specifics of the case and the detectives' painstaking efforts to locate her. The hosts' compassionate narration highlighted the horrific effect of Molly's vanishing and the great desire for justice.

4. Episode 266: The Unbelievable Survival Story of Holly K. Dunn

Episode 266 delves into Holly K. Dunn's miraculous escape. The episode chronicles the compelling narrative of Holly's survival after being assaulted by a serial killer and her road to recovery and justice.

Alaina and Ashleigh effectively combine the bleak details of the murder with the fantastic story of Holly's survival, offering audiences a renewed sense of optimism.

5. Episode 27: The Survival Story of Mary Vincent, Patron Saint of Badassery

Episode 27 depicts a heinous crime that culminates in extraordinary displays of bravery. After being severely assaulted, harassed, and left to die, Mary Vincent performed an incredible feat of survival and identified her killer, resulting in his trial.

She became an advocate for victims and a motivating speaker. The man who abused her was subsequently released from imprisonment and went on to attack again, shedding focus on inadequacies in America's legal system.

6. Episode 151: The Mysterious Death Of Tamla Horsford

Episode 151 has an astounding story, a fascinating investigation by the hosts, and enough humour to keep the episode from becoming too dark and gloomy.

One of Morbid's podcast's best episodes, this part focuses on the unexplained murder of Tamla Horsford, who was discovered lifeless on the lawn after a night out. It's a horrible death, but Alaina's word-by-word recitation of other party-goers' public statements is unavoidably amusing.

7. Episode 20: David Parker Ray, AKA "The Toy Box Killer"

The episode depicts David Parkey Ray, who could torment people in his soundproof semi-trailer, the "Toy Box," while preserving hallmark compassion for individuals harmed by the cruelties.

Ray operated between 1957 and 1999 and is believed to have killed over 60 women in New Mexico and Arizona. He was only convicted of kidnapping and torture because the killings could not be traced back to him. He died in prison shortly following the trial.

8. Episodes 85, 87, and 88: Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer, Three-parts series

The thrilling three-part series goes deep into the terrifying world of the infamous BTK Killer, presenting an exhaustive look at Dennis Rader's atrocious deeds in Kansas.

Audiences acquire a profound understanding of Rader's illicit activities, with a particular emphasis on the devastating impact on those he murdered and their households. The presenters narrate an entertaining narrative about Rader's imprisonment and the far-reaching out-turns of his activities.

9. Episodes 197 and 198: The Oklahoma Girl Scouts Murders

The two-part tale on the Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders offers an intriguing glance at a terrible assassination from 1977. In Part 1, Ash and Alaina present Michelle Heather Guse, Lori Lee Farmer, and Doris Denise Milner's optimism for their summer camp experience.

The narrative of the night that the three girls were killed is horrifying, and it builds up in part 2. Part 2 delves deeper into the criminal interrogation, uncovering police faults and raising queries regarding the trial.

10. Episodes 447 and 448: Burke & Hare

The episode is centred on contemporary crime. The Burke & Hare episodes focus on the brutal assassination binge carried out by two British villains, William Burke and William Hare, in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1828.

In the nineteenth century, the lucrative business of selling corpses grew into a cottage industry in Scotland, and Burke and Hare and, most likely, their wives got involved by killing lodgers in the residence they shared.

11. Episode 19: Hinterkaifeck

Morbid podcast hosts, Alaina and Ash, take audiences to Germany for a bizarre 1922 assassination spree episode. An unknown assassin killed five members of the Gruber household, including their maid. The horrific scene raised many queries rather than solutions, so there is much to discuss.

12. Episode 184: The Unbelievable Life & Crimes of Carl Panzram

In episode 184, Urquhart delves into Carl Panzram's life and misdeeds as a serial killer, assaulter, child molester, and general crook who is alleged to have perpetrated over 20 killings. Part one discusses his abusive background, early offences, and debut murder.

13. Episode 200: The Weepy Voiced Killer

The Weepy Voiced Killer is a bizarre and terrifying story about the eponymous serial murderer, named for the phone calls he made to police in which he anonymously acknowledged his murders in a remorseful and high-pitched voice.

In the early 1980s, Paul Michael Stephani murdered three women in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area: Barbara Simons, Kathleen Greening, and Kimberly Compton. Kelley and Urquhart investigate his identity and history to see if any traces from his history might explain his acts.

14. Episode 122, 123, 125, and 126: The West Memphis Three

The "Satanic Panic" stage peaked in 1993, when Jason Baldwin (16), Jessie Misskelley, Jr. (17), and Damien Echols (18) were found guilty of the murders of three 8-year-old boys, Christopher Byers, Michael Moore, and Steve Branch.

Detectives immediately blamed the offence on the three youthful guys, and given the nature of the demise, the general public was ready to accept the decision. The three young boys appeared to have been assassinated as part of a satanic practice, and West Memphis, Arkansas, longed for someone to be disciplined for the crime.

Ash and Alaina from Morbid exposed the many weaknesses in the legal system and how the town's attitude ensured the young men got their sentences without sufficient proof. They were finally released in 2011.

15. Episode 208: The Horrific Murder Of Ashley Young

In this episode, Kelley and Urquhart discuss the tragic case of Ashley Young, the last woman you'd expect to be assassinated. Her relatives and friends regarded her as "one of the world's sweetest people."

She placed her trust in a male who used his position as the child of a former police officer to conceal his wrongdoing for a long time. Though he was eventually imprisoned, can you consider it fair when his parents, who were engaged in the cover-up, got only a few weeks in jail?

What does Alaina from Morbid do for a living?

Alaina Urquhart is an author, producer, and renowned podcaster from the United States. She is primarily recognised for her podcast, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast.

Who is Ash's partner on the Morbid podcast?

Alaina Urquhart is her co-host. The two have family ties—Ash is Alaina's niece. However, they often refer to each other as "sisters."

How popular is the Morbid podcast?

In February 2023, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast was placed among the top 20 podcasts in America on Apple and Spotify Podcasts.

Above are some of the best Morbid Podcast episodes. The best true crime podcasts provide listeners insight into dangerous criminals' private lives and motives. They also bring you stories of experiences you might not have had.

