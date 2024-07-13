The 15 most popular blue cartoon characters ranked

Blue cartoon characters embody various traits beyond their vivid hues, making them more than just colourful figures on screen. In animation, the colour blue can symbolise various qualities, such as calmness, intelligence, or even mischievousness. The entertainment industry included blue cartoon characters in movies to satisfy its fans. Even so, which ones are the most popular blue characters and what makes them stand out?

Dory (L), Smurfette (M) and Sonic the Hedgehog are some of the famous blue cartoons. Photo: @Knightmage, @CyClassicCars, Sonic the Hedgehog FanPage on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

These blue cartoon characters were chosen based on their popularity, how easily/well people recognise them and how often they appear in cartoon movies and shows. This list highlights widely recognised favourites but personal tastes may differ from one person to another.

Most popular blue cartoon characters

Numerous blue characters have been introduced in many anime movies, but a selected few have distinguished themselves through exceptional performances. Below is a compilation of notable animated characters who are prominently blue.

Cartoon name TV series/Movie Stitch Lilo & Stitch Buster Bunny Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies Gennie Aladdin Smurfette The Smurfs Megamind Megamind Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic the Hedgehog James P. "Sulley" Sullivan Pixar's Monsters, Inc Rainbow Dash My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Lucario Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew Dory Finding Nemo Papa Smurf The Smurfs Bluey The Bluey Road Runner Roadrunner Apocalypse X-Men: Apocalypse Woody Woodpecker Woody Woodpecker

1. Stitch

Stitch is the alien from Disney's Lilo & Stitch movie. Photo: @stitch_ig_lovers

Source: Instagram

Full name : Stitch

: Stitch Movie : Lilo & Stitch

: Voiced by: Chris Sanders

Stitch, the alien from Disney's Lilo & Stitch, stands out among exceptionally engaging dark blue characters. His combination of irresistible cuteness and initial mischievousness has made him a memorable figure. Throughout the franchise, Stitch has undergone significant development. Initially a symbol of chaos, he has come to embody the heartwarming theme of Ohana.

2. Buster Bunny

Full name: Buster Bunny

Buster Bunny Movie name : Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies

: Voiced by: Charlie Adler

Buster Bunny is a cartoon character brought to life by Warner Bros. in 1955. He debuted in the short film Rabbit's Kin, marking the beginning of his journey in animation. As the primary figure in the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoon series, Buster Bunny quickly became a beloved character. He is particularly famous for his signature phrase, That's all folks!

3. Genie

Genie is the charming and friendly figure from Disney's animated Aladdin. Photo: @Disney

Source: Facebook

Full name: Genie

Genie Movie name : Aladdin

: Voiced by: Robin Williams

Genie, the charming and friendly figure from Disney's animated Aladdin, is undeniably a prime example of a blue Disney character. Genie is a true polymath who showcases his multifaceted nature through his heartfelt loyalty, strong sense of friendship, and exceptional comedic talent. His enchanting blue colour enhances his character.

4. Smurfette

Smurfette is from the long-lasting Smurfs franchise. Photo: @Smurfette

Source: Facebook

Full name: Smurfette

Smurfette Movie name : The Smurfs

: Voiced by: Katy Perry

Smurfette is among the blue female cartoon characters. In a village mostly filled with male Smurfs, she stands out with her charming quirks and great resourcefulness in handling tough situations. Her blue colour reflects the magical, otherworldly feel of the Smurfs' universe.

5. Megamind

Full name: Megamind

Megamind Movie name : Megamind

: Voiced by: Will Ferrell

Megamind, the anti-hero of DreamWorks' 2010 film of the same name, embodies the essence of a blue character with his striking colour and sharp intellect. His transformation from a comedic villain to a hero highlights the potential for growth and redemption, showcasing the journey of self-discovery of male blue cartoon characters.

6. Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic's distinctive color makes him easily identifiable from a distance. Photo: @Village of Greendale Police Department

Source: Facebook

Full name : Sonic the Hedgehog

: Sonic the Hedgehog Movie name : Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

: Voiced by: Ben Schwartz.

Sonic is among the prominent blue cartoon characters and remains one of the most recognisable figures of that era. His distinctive colour makes him easily identifiable from a distance as a blue hedgehog known for his ability to run at supersonic speeds. His remarkable speed matches his unique attack style, in which he curls into a ball to defeat his enemies.

7. James P. "Sulley" Sullivan

James P. Sullivan is the beloved blue giant from Pixar's Monsters, Inc. Photo: @Monsters, Inc.

Source: Facebook

Full name : James P. Sullivan

: James P. Sullivan Movie name : Monsters, Inc. (2001) and Monsters University (2013)

: Voiced by: John Goodman

James P. Sullivan, or "Sulley," is the beloved blue giant from Pixar's Monsters, Inc. Despite his lineage of scarers and imposing furry frame, his warm and pure heart shines through. His vivid cerulean colour enhances his character, transforming him from fearsome to one of the most tender and protective blue-haired cartoon characters in animated cinema.

8. Rainbow Dash

Full name : Rainbow Dash

: Rainbow Dash Movie name: My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

Voiced by: Ashleigh Ball

Rainbow Dash is a well-known light blue character from My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. She is a blue pegasus with a rainbow-coloured mane and tail. Rainbow Dash enjoys being active and has a pet tortoise named Tank. She lives in Ponyville, flies quickly, and has a loud voice. She is also part of The Best Pegasus Squad Ever.

9. Lucario

Full name : Lucario

: Lucario Movie name: Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew

Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa

Lucario, a beloved Pokémon from Nintendo's games, has blue fur that exudes a calm and strong aura. He is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon who can sense thoughts and feelings, embodying wisdom and tactical skill. Lucario shows how blue characters can combine peaceful reflection with powerful fighting abilities, highlighting their serene yet strong nature.

10. Dory

Dory plays a significant role Finding Nemo. Photo: @Finding Dory

Source: Facebook

Full name : Dory

: Dory Movie name : Finding Nemo

: Voiced by: Ellen DeGeneres

Dory is among the well-known blue cartoon characters in the industry. She is a regal blue tang fish struggling with short-term memory loss and a quirky personality. Dory plays a significant role alongside Marlin in Finding Nemo, where she longs to find a greater purpose in life. Despite her challenges, Dory ultimately becomes a hero by saving the day.

11. Papa Smurf

Papa Smurf is the wise and kind leader of the Smurfs. Photo: @kbmerone

Source: Instagram

Full name : Papa Smurf

: Papa Smurf Movie name : The Smurfs

: Voiced by: Jonathan Winters

Papa Smurf is the kind leader of Smurf Village, showing wisdom and trustworthiness among the charming blue creatures. With his distinctive white beard and bright red clothes, Papa Smurf is like a father figure to the village. His strong blue colour emphasises his qualities of kindness and reliability, making him a protector and mentor to all the Smurfs.

12. Bluey

Bluey enjoys playing games, and her family and teachers encourage her to practice. Photo: @animatedmau

Source: Instagram

Full name : Bluey Heeler

: Bluey Heeler Movie name : The Bluey

: Voiced by: David McCormack

Bluey is a young blue dog cartoonist who lives with her mom, dad, and sister. The fictional character enjoys playing games, and her family and teachers encourage her to practice. Her fur is four colours: light blue, blue, dark blue, and tan, and her body is rectangular.

13. Road Runner

Full name: Road Runner

Road Runner Movie name : Looney Tunes

: Voiced by: Mel Blanc

Road Runner, the fast bird who always outsmarts Wile E. Coyote in Looney Tunes, represents the colour blue with humour and speed. With his blue feathers, Road Runner effortlessly foils all of Wile E. Coyote's attempts to catch him. This clever character's blue colour symbolises his endless ability to escape capture.

14. Apocalypse

En Sabah Nur, debuted in Marvel comics in 1986 as a powerful mutant. Photo: Knightmage

Source: Facebook

Full name : En Sabah Nur

: En Sabah Nur Movie name: X-Men: Apocalypse

Voiced by: None portrayed by Oscar Isaac

Apocalypse, also known as En Sabah Nur, debuted in Marvel comics in 1986 as a powerful mutant. His blue complexion and ability to alter his molecular structure make him a formidable antagonist. Awakening over millennia, his goal is to destroy human civilisation and remake the world, highlighting his terrifying blue presence.

15. Woody Woodpecker

Woody is known for his energetic and mischievous adventures with both humans and animals. Photo: Kosmos

Source: Instagram

Full name: Woody Woodpecker

Woody Woodpecker Movie name: Woody Woodpecker

Voiced by: Eric Bauza

Woody Woodpecker, originating in the early 1940s, is still celebrated as an iconic animated character despite his blue feathers not symbolising calmness. Renowned for his energetic and mischievous adventures with humans and animals, Woody is unforgettable for his rapid, distinctive laugh accompanying his wild behaviour.

Which cartoon character is blue?

Several cartoon characters are blue, including Woody Woodpecker, Megamind, Papa Smurf, and the Smurfette.

Who is the most popular blue character?

Popularity depends on the audience's preference and several other factors. However, Stitch, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Dory from Finding Nemo are often mentioned as strong contenders.

Who is the blue Disney character?

The Genie is a blue Disney character in the cartoon industry. In the Alladin movie, the Disney character is Aladdin's apparent best friend, confidant, and loyal follower.

What cartoon character is a blue cat?

One famous blue cat cartoon character is Top Cat (TC). This Disney cat is the streetwise leader of a gang of alley cats in the animated television series created by Hanna-Barbera. He is known for his sharp wit, schemes to make money, and efforts to stay ahead of Officer Dibble.

Blue cartoon characters continue to captivate audiences with their diverse personalities. From embodying calmness and intelligence to adding a playful charm to their stories, these characters showcase the creative versatility of animation. The blue hue remains a powerful visual element that enhances their storytelling impact, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on popular and smart cartoon characters of all time and what makes them stand out. Smart cartoon characters mostly resonate with the adult audience as they offer insightful lessons.

Dexter, Jimmy Neutron, Rick Sanchez, and Stewie Griffin are some of the most popular smart cartoon characters. These characters mostly encounter unforeseen circumstances that they must overcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh