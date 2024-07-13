The 15 most popular blue cartoon characters ranked
Blue cartoon characters embody various traits beyond their vivid hues, making them more than just colourful figures on screen. In animation, the colour blue can symbolise various qualities, such as calmness, intelligence, or even mischievousness. The entertainment industry included blue cartoon characters in movies to satisfy its fans. Even so, which ones are the most popular blue characters and what makes them stand out?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Most popular blue cartoon characters
- Which cartoon character is blue?
- Who is the most popular blue character?
- Who is the blue Disney character?
- What cartoon character is a blue cat?
These blue cartoon characters were chosen based on their popularity, how easily/well people recognise them and how often they appear in cartoon movies and shows. This list highlights widely recognised favourites but personal tastes may differ from one person to another.
Most popular blue cartoon characters
Numerous blue characters have been introduced in many anime movies, but a selected few have distinguished themselves through exceptional performances. Below is a compilation of notable animated characters who are prominently blue.
|Cartoon name
|TV series/Movie
|Stitch
|Lilo & Stitch
|Buster Bunny
|Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies
|Gennie
|Aladdin
|Smurfette
|The Smurfs
|Megamind
|Megamind
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|James P. "Sulley" Sullivan
|Pixar's Monsters, Inc
|Rainbow Dash
|My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
|Lucario
|Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew
|Dory
|Finding Nemo
|Papa Smurf
|The Smurfs
|Bluey
|The Bluey
|Road Runner
|Roadrunner
|Apocalypse
|X-Men: Apocalypse
|Woody Woodpecker
|Woody Woodpecker
1. Stitch
- Full name: Stitch
- Movie: Lilo & Stitch
- Voiced by: Chris Sanders
Stitch, the alien from Disney's Lilo & Stitch, stands out among exceptionally engaging dark blue characters. His combination of irresistible cuteness and initial mischievousness has made him a memorable figure. Throughout the franchise, Stitch has undergone significant development. Initially a symbol of chaos, he has come to embody the heartwarming theme of Ohana.
2. Buster Bunny
- Full name: Buster Bunny
- Movie name: Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies
- Voiced by: Charlie Adler
Buster Bunny is a cartoon character brought to life by Warner Bros. in 1955. He debuted in the short film Rabbit's Kin, marking the beginning of his journey in animation. As the primary figure in the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoon series, Buster Bunny quickly became a beloved character. He is particularly famous for his signature phrase, That's all folks!
3. Genie
- Full name: Genie
- Movie name: Aladdin
- Voiced by: Robin Williams
Genie, the charming and friendly figure from Disney's animated Aladdin, is undeniably a prime example of a blue Disney character. Genie is a true polymath who showcases his multifaceted nature through his heartfelt loyalty, strong sense of friendship, and exceptional comedic talent. His enchanting blue colour enhances his character.
4. Smurfette
- Full name: Smurfette
- Movie name: The Smurfs
- Voiced by: Katy Perry
Smurfette is among the blue female cartoon characters. In a village mostly filled with male Smurfs, she stands out with her charming quirks and great resourcefulness in handling tough situations. Her blue colour reflects the magical, otherworldly feel of the Smurfs' universe.
5. Megamind
- Full name: Megamind
- Movie name: Megamind
- Voiced by: Will Ferrell
Megamind, the anti-hero of DreamWorks' 2010 film of the same name, embodies the essence of a blue character with his striking colour and sharp intellect. His transformation from a comedic villain to a hero highlights the potential for growth and redemption, showcasing the journey of self-discovery of male blue cartoon characters.
6. Sonic the Hedgehog
- Full name: Sonic the Hedgehog
- Movie name: Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
- Voiced by: Ben Schwartz.
Sonic is among the prominent blue cartoon characters and remains one of the most recognisable figures of that era. His distinctive colour makes him easily identifiable from a distance as a blue hedgehog known for his ability to run at supersonic speeds. His remarkable speed matches his unique attack style, in which he curls into a ball to defeat his enemies.
7. James P. "Sulley" Sullivan
- Full name: James P. Sullivan
- Movie name: Monsters, Inc. (2001) and Monsters University (2013)
- Voiced by: John Goodman
James P. Sullivan, or "Sulley," is the beloved blue giant from Pixar's Monsters, Inc. Despite his lineage of scarers and imposing furry frame, his warm and pure heart shines through. His vivid cerulean colour enhances his character, transforming him from fearsome to one of the most tender and protective blue-haired cartoon characters in animated cinema.
8. Rainbow Dash
- Full name: Rainbow Dash
- Movie name: My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
- Voiced by: Ashleigh Ball
Rainbow Dash is a well-known light blue character from My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. She is a blue pegasus with a rainbow-coloured mane and tail. Rainbow Dash enjoys being active and has a pet tortoise named Tank. She lives in Ponyville, flies quickly, and has a loud voice. She is also part of The Best Pegasus Squad Ever.
9. Lucario
- Full name: Lucario
- Movie name: Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew
- Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa
Lucario, a beloved Pokémon from Nintendo's games, has blue fur that exudes a calm and strong aura. He is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon who can sense thoughts and feelings, embodying wisdom and tactical skill. Lucario shows how blue characters can combine peaceful reflection with powerful fighting abilities, highlighting their serene yet strong nature.
10. Dory
- Full name: Dory
- Movie name: Finding Nemo
- Voiced by: Ellen DeGeneres
Dory is among the well-known blue cartoon characters in the industry. She is a regal blue tang fish struggling with short-term memory loss and a quirky personality. Dory plays a significant role alongside Marlin in Finding Nemo, where she longs to find a greater purpose in life. Despite her challenges, Dory ultimately becomes a hero by saving the day.
11. Papa Smurf
- Full name: Papa Smurf
- Movie name: The Smurfs
- Voiced by: Jonathan Winters
Papa Smurf is the kind leader of Smurf Village, showing wisdom and trustworthiness among the charming blue creatures. With his distinctive white beard and bright red clothes, Papa Smurf is like a father figure to the village. His strong blue colour emphasises his qualities of kindness and reliability, making him a protector and mentor to all the Smurfs.
12. Bluey
- Full name: Bluey Heeler
- Movie name: The Bluey
- Voiced by: David McCormack
Bluey is a young blue dog cartoonist who lives with her mom, dad, and sister. The fictional character enjoys playing games, and her family and teachers encourage her to practice. Her fur is four colours: light blue, blue, dark blue, and tan, and her body is rectangular.
13. Road Runner
- Full name: Road Runner
- Movie name: Looney Tunes
- Voiced by: Mel Blanc
Road Runner, the fast bird who always outsmarts Wile E. Coyote in Looney Tunes, represents the colour blue with humour and speed. With his blue feathers, Road Runner effortlessly foils all of Wile E. Coyote's attempts to catch him. This clever character's blue colour symbolises his endless ability to escape capture.
14. Apocalypse
- Full name: En Sabah Nur
- Movie name: X-Men: Apocalypse
- Voiced by: None portrayed by Oscar Isaac
Apocalypse, also known as En Sabah Nur, debuted in Marvel comics in 1986 as a powerful mutant. His blue complexion and ability to alter his molecular structure make him a formidable antagonist. Awakening over millennia, his goal is to destroy human civilisation and remake the world, highlighting his terrifying blue presence.
15. Woody Woodpecker
- Full name: Woody Woodpecker
- Movie name: Woody Woodpecker
- Voiced by: Eric Bauza
Woody Woodpecker, originating in the early 1940s, is still celebrated as an iconic animated character despite his blue feathers not symbolising calmness. Renowned for his energetic and mischievous adventures with humans and animals, Woody is unforgettable for his rapid, distinctive laugh accompanying his wild behaviour.
Which cartoon character is blue?
Several cartoon characters are blue, including Woody Woodpecker, Megamind, Papa Smurf, and the Smurfette.
Who is the most popular blue character?
Popularity depends on the audience's preference and several other factors. However, Stitch, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Dory from Finding Nemo are often mentioned as strong contenders.
Who is the blue Disney character?
The Genie is a blue Disney character in the cartoon industry. In the Alladin movie, the Disney character is Aladdin's apparent best friend, confidant, and loyal follower.
What cartoon character is a blue cat?
One famous blue cat cartoon character is Top Cat (TC). This Disney cat is the streetwise leader of a gang of alley cats in the animated television series created by Hanna-Barbera. He is known for his sharp wit, schemes to make money, and efforts to stay ahead of Officer Dibble.
Blue cartoon characters continue to captivate audiences with their diverse personalities. From embodying calmness and intelligence to adding a playful charm to their stories, these characters showcase the creative versatility of animation. The blue hue remains a powerful visual element that enhances their storytelling impact, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.
