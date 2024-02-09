Adin Ross’ net worth: How did the YouTuber become a millionaire?

Adin Ross is a famous American live streamer, YouTuber, and gamer. He rose to prominence for his livestreams of the video games NBA 2K20 and Grand Theft Auto V. Adin was initially a Twitch streamer but transitioned to the rival platform Kick in early 2023 after being permanently banned from Twitch for alleged hateful behaviour. So, what is Adin Ross' net worth, and how did he become a millionaire at such a young age?

Adin Ross is a popular live streamer, gamer, and YouTuber. He was born to his Jewish parents on 11 October 2000 in Boca Raton, Florida, United States. Ross started live streaming from an early age. He is known for his collaborations with celebrities such as Bronny James, 21 Savage, and Chris Brown. After joining Twitch in 2019, Adin Ross grew his following, earning him brand endorsements and sponsorships. He has a fleet of luxurious cars and owns lavish apartments.

Profile summary

Full name Adin David Ross Gender Male Date of birth 11 October 2000 Age 23 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Boca Raton, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Education Woodlake Union High School Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Demisux Occupation Live streamer, gamer, YouTuber Net worth $16 million—$24 million Instagram @adinross

How did Adin Ross get famous?

Adin Ross rose to prominence on Twitch after he began playing the video game NBA 2K20 on the platform alongside legendary NBA player LeBron James' son Bronny. He has participated in wager matches with other streamers and YouTubers and played Grand Theft Auto V alongside rapper Tee Grizzley.

The prominent streamer received even more attention when LeBron James called in during a live show and shared the call on his . Not long after, Ross started the number-one trending Twitter hashtag #make2kfunagain by publicly criticising a new version of NBA 2K21.

What is Adin Ross' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Adin Ross has an alleged net worth of between $16 million and $24 million. He has amassed wealth through his live streaming, gaming, and YouTube career. He also generates income through brand endorsement deals, sponsorships, merchandise sales, investments, and real estate properties.

How did Adin Ross get so rich? When starting his content creation journey, Ross created a YouTube channel called Adin Live, where he routinely uploads gaming, lifestyle content and vlogs. The channel has over 4 million subscribers at the time of this writing. The young YouTuber makes money from ads, YouTube Premium memberships, and Super Chat. Below is a breakdown of his sources of income:

Twitch earnings

Adin Ross's greatest breakthrough came from Twitch, a popular live-streaming service focusing on video game live streaming. He mistakenly exposed his from Twitch sponsorships in March 2022, a few months before leaving the platform.

According to the link he accidentally released, his primary sponsor was paying him 335 Ethereum every week. At the time, 335 ether was worth approximately $1 million. At the height of his Twitch career, Adin earned $4 million monthly.

Adin Ross' Kick contract

After getting banned from Twitch for the eighth time, Adin moved to another streaming site, Kick, due to its more lenient terms of service and more favourable income sharing with streamers. He signed a three-year contract, which gave him over $10 million in annual revenue, plus a bonus of $2 million.

Adin Ross' investments

The YouTuber invested most of his money in stock markets and was also successful with a Bitcoin investment. Ross purchased $1000 on the advice of a friend in 2015 and sold it in 2021 for a staggering $3.5 million.

Car rental business

Adin Ross purchased around 15 luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz-S-Class-Maybach, Bentley Continental GT, and Porsche Panamera, using loans from multiple banks. He obtained a business licence and began renting out these cars on a daily basis.

Real estate and assets

Adin Ross owns three real estate properties and receives monthly rent income from them. In May 2022, Adin bought a $5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills.

However, in March 2023, he listed this home for sale at $5.5 million. He reduced the price to $4.999 million in May 2023 and accepted an offer in July 2023—his decision to sell the residence after less than a year was supposedly due to frequency swatting.

Adin Ross currently lives in his 5,200-square-foot luxury home in Los Angeles, California. He purchased this property for $4 million with a mortgage from Morgan Stanley. The popular YouTuber has spent over $30,000 to create a brand-new game room in this new home.

Adin Ross' Kick warehouse

Ross streamed a live video of his newly purchased warehouse property. He reportedly spent millions to furnish it fully and intends to turn it into a hub for his creative content. He plans to use the facility to create podcasts, music videos, and gaming streams.

FAQs

Who is Adin Ross? He is a famous American live streamer, YouTuber, and gamer. How much money does Adin Ross have in 2024? He has an alleged net worth of between $16 million and $24 million. How old is Adin Ross? He is 23 years old as of 2024. He was born on 11 October 2000. Who are Adin Ross's family members? Not much is known about his family, but he has an older sister, Naomi. Why was Adin Ross banned from Twitch? He was banned from the platform in February 2023 due to alleged hateful conduct after showing his unmoderated Kick live chat on stream, which was inundated with racist and hateful remarks from viewers. Where does Adin Ross live? He lives in a luxury mansion in California. Does Adin Ross have a private jet? No, he doesn't. However, he owns a fleet of luxurious cars.

Adin Ross' net worth reflects not just his financial wealth but also his effect and influence in the digital space. His legacy as a pacesetter in video games live streaming will live on as he continues to captivate audiences with his creativity.

