The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall over the north-eastern parts of the country

This is expected to move westwards, bringing widespread cloudiness across northern Ghana, with rain or thunderstorms of varying intensities

It forecasted that a brief sunshine may occur, although parts of the middle and transition zones could experience further thunderstorms

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather update indicating that the rainstorm mentioned in the night forecast is currently generating thunderstorms and rainfall over the north-eastern part of the country.

According to the forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2026, the system is expected to continue its westward movement, bringing widespread cloudiness across much of northern Ghana.

The GMet warns of thunderstorms and heavy rain across Northern regions on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The agency noted that thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities are likely to persist from the morning into the afternoon hours.

In southern Ghana, cloudy conditions are expected to prevail, with a likelihood of rainfall over parts of the coastal belt and inland areas during the morning and afternoon periods.

However, later in the day, brief periods of sunshine are anticipated across most parts of the country.

GMet further cautioned that thunderstorms or rain may return in parts of the middle belt and transition zones from late afternoon into the evening.

Read the X post below:

NADMO shares list of flood-prone areas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that NADMO had shared a list of Greater Accra's flood-prone districts during the escalating rainy season warnings..

Climate change and urbanisation contribute to increased flooding risks across Ghana's key regions.

Specific areas within Ledzokuku and Ayawaso municipalities were highlighted as particularly vulnerable.

Source: YEN.com.gh