Bullet Ghanaian artiste manager Bullet had shared a chilling account of what Ebony allegedly told him when they first met

He said the late singer spoke about a prophecy that predicted her rise in music and a sad event after two years

Bullet added that when parts of the prophecy began happening, he and Ebony sought prayers from his pastor

Ghanaian artiste manager and RuffTown Records boss, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has opened up about a conversation he said he had with the late Ebony Reigns when they first met.

Bullet recalls how Ebony’s prophecy began to manifest before his eyes. Image credit: ghanaweb

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an interview with MC Portfolio on Angel FM in Kumasi, Bullet said Ebony once told him about a prophecy she had received before becoming a major star in Ghana’s music industry.

According to Bullet, Ebony told him that she had once met a pastor who said she would one day meet him and become a big star. However, the prophecy also came with a disturbing warning that she would die after two years.

Bullet said the statement stayed with him, especially when Ebony’s career began to rise rapidly, and some of the things she had mentioned started to happen.

Bullet said:

“She told me that she once went to meet a pastor, and the pastor told her that she would meet me someday and become a big star, but would die after two years. God is my witness, I am not lying.”

Sarkodie's feature made Bullet worried

Bullet further explained that Ebony also told him the pastor had said big stars, including Sarkodie, would one day feature her on a song.

He said when Sarkodie eventually reached out for a collaboration, he became worried because it looked like parts of the prophecy were beginning to manifest.

According to him, that moment pushed him to take the matter more seriously. Bullet said he told Ebony Reigns that since the good side of the prophecy was coming to pass, they needed to pray and take steps against the sad part.

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He said he later took Ebony to his pastor, whom he named as Douglas Peprah Baah, for prayers.

Bullet added that the pastor prayed for Ebony and did what he could spiritually to help avert any danger connected to the prophecy.

Ebony’s death remains painful

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was one of Ghana’s fastest-rising female musicians before her tragic death in February 2018.

She was known for hit songs such as Maame Hwɛ, Sponsor, Date Ur Fada, and Kupe. Her bold style, voice, and stage presence made her one of the most talked-about young artists in the country.

Her death broke the hearts of many Ghanaians, especially because it happened at a time when her career was reaching its peak.

Bullet claims to have recently given Ebony's father $100,000 in royalties. Photo source: @bullet_rufftown

Source: UGC

Bullet claimed he paid Ebony's father

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bullet has claimed he paid Ebony Reigns' father $100,000, double the original contract's royalties.

According to him, Ebony's father allegedly pressured Bullet to increase royalties from 20% to 50%.

Bullet expressed frustration over public criticism without acknowledging his financial support.

Source: YEN.com.gh