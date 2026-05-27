Bullet Recounts Ebony’s Prophecy About Fame and Death Before Her Rise
- Bullet Ghanaian artiste manager Bullet had shared a chilling account of what Ebony allegedly told him when they first met
- He said the late singer spoke about a prophecy that predicted her rise in music and a sad event after two years
- Bullet added that when parts of the prophecy began happening, he and Ebony sought prayers from his pastor
Ghanaian artiste manager and RuffTown Records boss, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has opened up about a conversation he said he had with the late Ebony Reigns when they first met.
Speaking in an interview with MC Portfolio on Angel FM in Kumasi, Bullet said Ebony once told him about a prophecy she had received before becoming a major star in Ghana’s music industry.
According to Bullet, Ebony told him that she had once met a pastor who said she would one day meet him and become a big star. However, the prophecy also came with a disturbing warning that she would die after two years.
Bullet said the statement stayed with him, especially when Ebony’s career began to rise rapidly, and some of the things she had mentioned started to happen.
Bullet said:
“She told me that she once went to meet a pastor, and the pastor told her that she would meet me someday and become a big star, but would die after two years. God is my witness, I am not lying.”
Sarkodie's feature made Bullet worried
Bullet further explained that Ebony also told him the pastor had said big stars, including Sarkodie, would one day feature her on a song.
He said when Sarkodie eventually reached out for a collaboration, he became worried because it looked like parts of the prophecy were beginning to manifest.
According to him, that moment pushed him to take the matter more seriously. Bullet said he told Ebony Reigns that since the good side of the prophecy was coming to pass, they needed to pray and take steps against the sad part.
Watch the X video below:
Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand receives deep prophecy about career she is destined for, sparking reactions
He said he later took Ebony to his pastor, whom he named as Douglas Peprah Baah, for prayers.
Bullet added that the pastor prayed for Ebony and did what he could spiritually to help avert any danger connected to the prophecy.
Ebony’s death remains painful
Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was one of Ghana’s fastest-rising female musicians before her tragic death in February 2018.
She was known for hit songs such as Maame Hwɛ, Sponsor, Date Ur Fada, and Kupe. Her bold style, voice, and stage presence made her one of the most talked-about young artists in the country.
Her death broke the hearts of many Ghanaians, especially because it happened at a time when her career was reaching its peak.
Bullet claimed he paid Ebony's father
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bullet has claimed he paid Ebony Reigns' father $100,000, double the original contract's royalties.
According to him, Ebony's father allegedly pressured Bullet to increase royalties from 20% to 50%.
Bullet expressed frustration over public criticism without acknowledging his financial support.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.