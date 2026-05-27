Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has shared his reasons for keeping his marriage to Ebi Bright private from the public

The Majority Chief Whip emphasised the need to protect the family from political scrutiny and verbal attacks

Social media reactions reflect mixed sentiments on Dafeamekpor's decision to shield his wife and children from public exposure

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, has publicly explained why he kept his marriage to his wife, Ebi Bright, out of the public eye.

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor explains why he kept his marriage to his wife Ebi Bright private. Photo source: @etsedafeamekpor, @taguchi_pixels/TikTok

Source: Twitter

Recently, Dafeamekpor, who has rarely addressed his private life publicly, sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a birthday message to Ebi Bright, the mayor of Tema.

The South Dayi MP surprised many Ghanaians when he divulged that he is the husband of the former actress-turned-politician.

The Majority Chief Whip also noted that they had kids in the message, but it remains unclear how long they have been together.

"A very special happy birthday wish to this brilliant woman, a sweet wife and a wonderful mother. From the entire family, we wish you good health & the fortitude of mind to continue to transform your beloved Tema, as Mayor."

"Tons of Love & a mighty hug from me & the kids."

The X post of Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor celebrating Ebi Bright's birthday is below:

Dafeamekpor explains why he kept marriage private

In an interview on Joy News on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Dafeamekpor celebrated his eldest son, who is currently a third-year Computer Science student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), on his 21st birthday.

He stated the importance of politicians keeping their family away from the political space to save them from verbal attacks.

He said:

"It is important that in public service, you are able to insulate your family and children from what we do in the tournament of national politics. Your children and family members can get hurt."

"I was tutored early under the tutelage of Speaker Bagbin, General, Jerry Rawlings and those people I got close to. They advise you. They speak to you on how to conduct yourself, take care of your family and ensure that your family life is protected."

"When people want to come after you, they can decide to come after your children or go after your family."

Explaining why he kept his marriage to Ebi Bright and family private, he recounted how a close associate called and advised him to delete a photo he shared of his son on social media during his birthday a few years ago.

Light moment at PAC as NPP MP Davis Opoku Ansah teases Ebi Bright after Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor confirmed their marriage. Photo credit: Ebi Bright & Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The South Dayi MP also recounted a similar situation when he attempted to celebrate his youngest son's birthday on social media.

He said:

"I have been reminded and advised not to expose my family too much."

The MP praised his wife, Ebi, for her personality and exploits as a politician.

Dafeamekpor's remarks have sparked reactions from many Ghanaians, with many agreeing with his reasons while others raised questions.

The TikTok video of Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor speaking about his family is below:

Rockson Dafeamekpor's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Koblavi Tay commented:

"But you've just given data on him? His name, course of study, age, and level."

George Mawuli Quist said:

"I hold this conviction firmly too. Don't expose your children by posting them on social media. Let them do that themselves when they are of age."

Philip Sarbah Fiakuna wrote:

'It makes sense because of his position as a politician, his children might face opposition in life one way or the other."

Kwabena Botwe commented:

"It is the best advice one can ever get. Your private life is your business and nobody’s, and the more you keep it from the public eye, the more you protect it and everything that comes from and with it in the present and the future."

Ebi Bright explains secret marriage in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Ebi Bright explaining why she kept her marriage a secret resurfaced after her husband Rockson Dafeamekpor's birthday post.

In a video, the Tema Mayor discussed her decision to shield her family from the public scene and political life.

Source: YEN.com.gh