Disaster Management Chief Calls for Action Against Ablekuma West Officials over Flooding Issues

Sanctions Demanded for Ablekuma West Assembly Officials Amid Densu Delta Encroachment Crisis

Greater Accra Official Calls for Accountability in Flood Risk Management at Densu Delta Ramsar Site

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The Greater Accra Regional National Disaster Management Organisation Director, Dennis Nartey Adjannor, has called for sanctions against officials at the Ablekuma West assembly over continued encroachment within the Densu Delta Ramsar Site.

Nartey stressed that key officials needed to be sanctioned because of the flooding.

The Greater Accra Regional National Disaster Management Organisation Director, Dennis Nartey Adjannor, is upset with the Ablekuma West Assembly. Credit: Edwin Ndeke/NADMO Greater Accra

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that he singled out the Ablekuma West Municipal Chief Executive, George Kpakpo Allotey, and spatial planning officers.

"I am putting the MCE of Ablekuma West, the Municipal works engineer, and the planning offices on the spot. I am going to report to the Regional Minister. Some of these people must be sacked.

"We are doing work for life to smooth, and people are going behind our backs to do the wrong things.”

“They should sack all of them... They should come and check everyone here if they have permits, and if they have permits, then they should sanction whoever issues the permit for the people to build on the water land.”

Flooding in Accra as rainy season hits

Rain on the afternoon of May 22 again left parts of Accra with serious flooding, calling into question Ghana's flood preparedness.

Reports indicated that Kaneshie was one of the worst-hit areas.

Rain on the afternoon of May 22 again left parts of Accra with serious flooding. Image Credit: Lucas Mukasa/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online shared a video of the heavy flooding from Kaneshie on X.

Joy News also reported that Akweteyman dealt with flooding just minutes after heavy rains, with roads submerged and commuters struggling to find their way through rising water.

Social media users also highlighted flooding they had observed, like at the Bel-Aqua stretch of the Accra-Aflao Road at Dawhenya.

Downpour leads to building collapse

On June 25, 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Cape Coast had been affected by some building collapses after heavy rainfall.

Notably, the family house of a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs, collapsed.

The unfortunate incident claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman after the collapse in the early hours of the day, sparking grief online.

Source: YEN.com.gh