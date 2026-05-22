Toyota Noah prices in Ghana showed how much buyers may need to budget across different year models

Older models remained attractive to many buyers due to their affordability and practical use

Newer Toyota Noah versions came with higher price tags because of updated features and cleaner conditions

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The Toyota Noah has remained one of the most popular family and commercial multipurpose vehicles in Ghana due to its spacious interior, fuel efficiency, and ability to handle both family and business needs.

Price of Toyota Noah in Ghana and why it could suit long-distance transport operators. Image credit: Freepik, Mesh Autos

Source: UGC

The eight-seater vehicle has become a favourite among Ghanaian buyers looking for an alternative to larger buses and more expensive SUVs.

The current prices of the Toyota Noah in Ghana vary depending on factors such as the year of manufacture, mileage, trim level, condition, and whether the vehicle is foreign used or locally used.

Foreign used models generally attract higher prices due to their condition and lower wear levels.

Prices of older Toyota Noah models

Buyers looking for older Toyota Noah models from around 2011 and 2012 may need to budget between GH₵147,000 and GH₵170,000, depending on specifications and overall condition.

Several 2011 and 2012 foreign used options on the Ghanaian market continue to remain attractive because of affordability and durability.

For Toyota Noah models produced between 2013 and 2014, prices generally range between GH₵155,000 and GH₵210,000.

Many of these versions come with improved interior features, stronger engine options, and enhanced comfort for families and transport operators.

Prices of mid-range Toyota Noah models

Those targeting the 2015 and 2016 Toyota Noah versions may have to set aside between GH₵195,000 and GH₵250,000.

Some premium trims and cleaner foreign used units command even higher values depending on condition and location.

Prices of the latest Toyota Noah models

Newer Toyota Noah models from 2017 onward generally attract significantly higher values due to updated technology, improved fuel economy, and modern safety features.

Depending on trim and condition, some versions can exceed GH₵300,000 on the Ghanaian market.

The Toyota Noah continues to maintain strong demand in Ghana because of its practicality.

The vehicle offers generous passenger space, sliding doors for convenience, and relatively affordable maintenance costs compared to some larger alternatives.

These features continue to make it attractive to ride-hailing operators, businesses, and large families.

Industry observations also show that exchange rate movements, import duties, and shipping expenses continue to influence vehicle prices across Ghana's automobile market.

As a result, pricing may differ slightly across dealerships and individual sellers.

For prospective buyers, comparing multiple listings and checking the condition thoroughly before purchase remains important when searching for a Toyota Noah in Ghana.

Toyota Noah serves as Toyota Voxy alternative

The Toyota Noah could also become an alternative option for some transport operators following restrictions surrounding the commercial use of certain Toyota Voxy models for long-distance passenger transportation in Ghana.

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The Noah offers similar practicality, spacious seating capacity, and comfort levels that make it suitable for moving passengers over longer journeys.

Its strong fuel economy, sliding door convenience, and flexible seating arrangement continue to make it an attractive option for buyers seeking a reliable people carrier for family and transport business use.

Ghana Toyota Voxy prices are in the spotlight again after the transport directive in April 2026. Image credit: richmonstabitch, Freepik

Source: TikTok

Toyota Voxy prices after the recent ban

YEN.com.gh also reported that demand for the Toyota Voxy had slowed after authorities moved to limit its role in commercial long-distance transport.

Some dealers noticed a shift in conversations, as interested buyers became more cautious, taking extra time to assess whether the vehicle fits their plans.

Even with the pressure building around the restriction on the Voxy, the market did not react with immediate sharp drops, keeping prices relatively stable.

Source: YEN.com.gh