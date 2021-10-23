Medikal's arrest was based on the law, police said

A clear understanding of the arrest indicates that it was based on video

Medikal remains in custody pending his appearance in court

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to the Ghana Police Service, rapper Samuel Frimpong, also known as Medical, was arrested for holding a Ruger 9mm pistol and posting video on popular social media platform Snapchat.

He posted the video in his car in September 2021 for no apparent reason. Police said the video began airing on September 26 and was published online by Adom FM.

True reasons why Medikal was arrested surfaces and it's all about the law. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

About a month later, on October 21, intelligence officers arrested the medical officer and handed him over to the Criminal Investigation Department for investigation.

Police said the medical had admitted the matter in a statement issued on Warning. He was arraigned and charged on Friday 22 October 2021 after trial. The Accra court remanded him in custody for five days.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At Friday's hearing, the medical attorney challenged his client's bail, saying he was a law-abiding citizen and had a family to meet bail conditions.

Supporters of his case are working to make the original transcript of the statement available online.

The prosecutor said parts of the case were still being investigated. So the bail application should be rejected. The court then upheld the prosecution's arguments.

Source: Yen.com.gh