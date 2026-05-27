Michael Essien predicts a thrilling World Cup clash between Ghana and England on June 23

Former Chelsea star expresses hope for Ghana's victory despite England's strong squad

Essien encourages Ghanaians to enjoy the match and believe in the Black Stars

Michael Essien has shared his prediction for Ghana’s crucial World Cup showdown against England next month.

Ghana are set to face the Three Lions of England in their second Group L fixture on June 23 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Michael Essien predicts who will win between Ghana vs England

Source: Getty Images

According to Mirror Sports, the Black Stars will begin their World Cup journey against Panama in Toronto before concluding the group stage against Croatia in Philadelphia.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the former Ghana midfielder believes the Black Stars can come out on top against England.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Chelsea star acknowledged the strength of the English squad but made his allegiance clear.

"Hot? I don't know, but I think it's going to be a great game. A great match that everyone is looking forward to seeing. Hopefully it will be a good one, and the best team should win."

Essien then added with a smile:

"I hope Ghana beat them."

England’s final 26-man squad has already generated discussion after notable names such as Cole Palmer and Harry Maguire were left out.

However, the former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder praised England’s depth and quality despite those omissions.

"On a serious note, I think they have assembled the best players they could to represent the country, so yeah, it's going to be an exciting one. We just have to sit back and enjoy the show."

Ghana face England on June 23 after opening their campaign against Panama on June 17. The Black Stars then complete their group fixtures against Croatia on June 27.

For Essien, who spent nine years at Chelsea and built a deep connection with English football, the match carries extra meaning.

But his message to Ghanaians remains simple: enjoy the occasion and continue believing in the Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh