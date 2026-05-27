The Eid al-Adha festivities may face rain challenges across major regions in Ghana on May 27

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of visibility issues due to morning mist and fog

Southern Ghana could see thunderstorms, while the northern regions will remain sunny until the evening

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Eid al-Adha celebrations today could be marred by rain in some major parts of the country, according to a forecast from the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

The May 27 morning will see patches of mist or fog over some coastal, forest and hilly areas, which may reduce visibility.

Eid al-Adha celebrations could be marred by rain in some parts of the country. Credit: NurPhoto.Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

These could affect travellers going on trips during the Eid holiday.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an alert on X, noting that as the day progresses, southern Ghana will experience partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorms or rain in some coastal and forest areas from mid-afternoon into the evening.

Northern Ghana is likely to remain sunny during the day, but thunderstorms or rain are anticipated later in the evening, per the alert.

The rainy season has been accompanied by intense flooding across the country.

Videos on X showed some cars submerged amid the heavy rains, which have intensified in recent weeks.

There have also been reports of loss of life in the course of the rains and flooding.

For example, a 23-year-old hairdressing apprentice, Hajia Hawa, reportedly drowned on May 22, 2026, when she slipped into a large drainage channel near the Swedru Mandela Market in the Central Region during a period of heavy rainfall.

Downpour triggers mudslide

Heavy rains also caused a mudslide from the 600-metre Adaklu Mountain in the Volta Region.

The mudslide buried at least five houses and nine vehicles at the foot of the mountain at Adaklu-Helekpe in the Volta Region on May 20, 2026.

There were no human casualties, though two people who were initially trapped in the debris needed rescuing. Both sustained severe fractures and deep lacerations and were rushed to the regional hospital, where they are currently undergoing emergency treatment.

About 50 goats and other livestock were also lost in the mudslide.

The fire service ordered people living close to the scene to evacuate immediately and keep off the scene for at least one week.

It said it needed to bring geological engineers to assess the situation.

Residents of the community were also advised against going to the farm in the interim.

Adaklu Mountain Mudslide Buries 5 Houses, Destroys 9 Cars After Downpour

Source: Facebook

3News reported that the impact zone at the Calvary International School premises was particularly devastating.

The school buildings and compound were instantly submerged in thick mud, and a school bus alongside two other vehicles was mangled by the weight of the rolling stones.

Why Eid-al-Adha holiday was not shifted

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as a public holiday for Eid al-Adha, despite laws allowing midweek holidays to be made bank holidays.

Amendments to the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act allow the President to move certain midweek holidays.

However, the government clarified that Eid al-Adha must be observed on its fixed date and could not be moved to May 29, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh