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TikTok Creator Shares Private Message From Mercy Johnson After Defending Her Brand
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TikTok Creator Shares Private Message From Mercy Johnson After Defending Her Brand

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A TikTok creator has shared a private message he received from Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie after he defended her sanitary pad brand online
  • The social media content creator said he posted a video supporting the actress amid public criticism over pricing concerns
  • He subsequently received a direct message from the celebrated actress expressing her appreciation for his comments and support

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A Nigerian TikTok content creator, known as @Big Tony, has shared a private message he received from Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie after publicly supporting her newly launched sanitary pad brand.

The creator posted a screenshot of the message on his page, expressing excitement and appreciation for the actress’s response.

Mercy Johnson, Nollywood, TikTok, Social Media Reaction, Celebrity News, Brand Promotion, Sanitary Pad Brand, Influencer Marketing, Nigeria Entertainment, Viral Story, Content Creator, Business
TikTok creator Big Tony shared a private message he received from Mercy Johnson. Photo credit: @Big Tony/TikTok
Source: UGC

According to him, the message came after he published a video defending the actress’s brand following online criticism over its pricing.

Some social media users had questioned the cost of the sanitary pads, arguing that the product should be more affordable due to its essential nature.

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In his earlier video, the TikTok creator argued that product pricing should be understood within the realities of production and business operations.

He also referenced his personal experience as a young entrepreneur to explain the challenges involved in manufacturing and scaling a business.

Shortly after the video gained attention, he said Mercy Johnson reached out to him privately to thank him for his support.

In the message shared online, the actress expressed gratitude and acknowledged his words, describing his support as meaningful and encouraging.

The content creator described the message as unexpected and said it made him feel appreciated and recognised. He added that the gesture motivated him to continue creating content and engaging in conversations around business and entrepreneurship.

His post has since generated reactions online, with users commenting on both the actress’s response and the broader discussion around celebrity brands and public feedback.

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The exchange has added to ongoing conversations on social media about influencer engagement, brand perception, and how public figures respond to online criticism and support.

Watch the TikTok video here:

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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