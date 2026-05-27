The Black Stars of Ghana has intensified preparations for their pre-World Cup friendly against Wales on June 2

Returnee Baba Rahman joined 15 other players as coach Carlos Queiroz supervised another training session in Cardiff

Reports also suggest Ghana could face Honduras in an additional warm-up game before the start of the World Cup

Ghana's senior men's national team, the Black Stars, have intensified preparations for their upcoming pre-World Cup friendly against Wales, scheduled for Tuesday, June 2 in Cardiff.

The match forms part of the country's build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the technical team using it to fine-tune tactics and assess player readiness.

Ghana vs Wales: Black Stars Step Up Preparations for Pre-World Cup Match With 16 Players

Source: Twitter

Ghana steps up preparations for Wales clash

On the training ground, intensity has clearly risen. A total of 16 players took part in Tuesday’s focused session under head coach Carlos Queiroz, as the squad begins to take shape in Wales.

Among those involved was returnee Baba Rahman, whose comeback has attracted attention.

The Greece-based defender had been absent from national duty since September 2023 after stepping away following reported fan abuse.

His inclusion in Queiroz’s 28-man squad for the Wales fixture has sparked debate, but the left-back has already settled back into camp. He was among three late arrivals who joined training in Cardiff.

The trio – Rahman, Dutch-born goalkeeper Paul Reverson, and winger Christopher Bonsu Baah - linked up with the squad on Tuesday, May 26.

According to Ghanafa.org, they arrived in the morning and trained with the group in the afternoon at Dragon Park.

Their arrival pushed the number of players in camp to 16, following 13 earlier arrivals on Monday.

Ghana vs Wales: Black Stars Step Up Preparations for Pre-World Cup Match With 16 Players

Source: Twitter

Black Stars squad begins to take shape

The early arrivals include Ernest Nuamah, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jordan Ayew, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Anang, Solomon Agbasi, and Alidu Seidu.

Queiroz is expected to conduct another training session on Wednesday, May 27, as more players join camp in the coming days.

Watch the Black Stars players train in Cardiff, as shared on YouTube:

It also marks his first full involvement with on-pitch preparations, after missing earlier sessions and Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico, which was handled by assistant coach Desmond Offei.

The Portuguese coach has placed strong emphasis on discipline, unity, and structure and will be hoping to build cohesion quickly before the World Cup begins.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Ghana could add another warm-up match against Honduras as part of their final preparation phase.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England, and Croatia.

Their campaign begins on June 17 in Toronto against Panama, before meetings with England and Croatia in the following group fixtures.

True reason behind Rahman's Black Stars return

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the real reason behind Baba Rahman’s surprise return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup has finally surfaced.

Earlier attempts by former coaches Chris Hughton and Otto Addo to bring him back to the squad were unsuccessful until his recent change of heart.

Source: YEN.com.gh