Black Sherif visited Guinness Ghana's offices on May 25 to collect his prize after winning Album of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The TGMA Album of the Year prize package included GH¢100,000 cash, music video production support, and curated business intelligence from Guinness Ghana

A heartwarming moment unfolded when Black Sherif ran into an old classmate at the Guinness Ghana offices, with the duo sharing an emotional embrace

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Black Sherif stormed the offices of Guinness Ghana Breweries on Monday, May 25, to receive the fruits of yet another major career victory.

Black Sherif visits the offices of Guinness Ghana to receive his GHC100,000 cash prize after TGMA Album of the Year win. Image credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, Black Sherif was crowned once again as the King of Ghanaian music, winning the ultimate Artist of the Year (AOTY) award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

He won several other awards, including the Album of the Year for Iron Boy.

Before the ceremony, Guinness Ghana announced that the eventual Album of the Year winner would be presented with a package comprising a cash prize of GH¢100,000, support towards the production of a music video for their next project, as well as curated business intelligence provided by Guinness Ghana to help shape their commercial and creative direction.

Black Sheriff redeems Guinness Ghana prize

On May 25, Black Sherif visited the offices of Guinness Ghana to be presented with the prize he had earned with his Album of the Year win.

Viral videos on social media showed him arriving at the premises amid massive excitement, with employees and executives all eager to catch a glimpse of Ghana music’s biggest sensation.

A heartwarming moment occurred when Blacko ran into an old classmate, with the duo sharing a touching embrace.

Below is the Instagram video of Black Sherif reuniting with his old classmate at Guinness Ghana.

Following the feel-good moment, Black Sherif was presented with his prize by the beverage company's executives.

The Instagram video of Black Sherif receiving his prize from Guinness Ghana is below.

Reactions to Black Sherif's Guinness trip

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Black Sherif's visit to Guinness Ghana.

preti_kush said:

"I’m sure he told his colleagues he knows Blacko, but they never believed him😂😂😂😂😂. Today be today."

efya_melz_ wrote:

"I really love how the brotherhood behaves🥰🥰🥰😍😍. This is nice 😊."

ob_amponsah commented:

"Boys bɛkyea bɛyɛɛ 10 times 😂."

desmond_dsoul said:

"Charlie, you should always do good in life oo. One day, you’ll be remembered…❤️😍😍."

mr_owureku said:

"This is the nicest and the most inspirational thing I've seen today on the internet."

farouk__Nasser wrote:

"Sisterhood can never do this, regardless. It’s always the brotherhood 🔥."

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif acquires a huge property and announces his 2026 debut song. Photo source: BlackSherif

Source: Facebook

Black Sherif acquires massive property

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif acquired a massive new property amid reports of facing a troubling lawsuit.

Photos of the Second Sermon hitmaker spending time in his new residence emerged on social media as he also announced an upcoming music project.

The news of Black Sherif's new property acquisition triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh