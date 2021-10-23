Consolidated fund has received over GHc 250m from NLA in 10 years - Sammy Awuku

The National Lottery Authority has over the last 10 years contributed the consolidated fund of government

The NLA contributed over GHc 250 million to the fund

He made this known during an event to relaunch the Caritas Lottery Platform and Good causes foundation

The newly appointed Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku has revealed that the authority has over the last 10 years contributed to the Consolidated fund of the government.

According to him, the NLA contributed over GHc 250 million to the fund, which is known to be the government's main bank account.

A consolidated fund or consolidated revenue fund is the main bank account of the government.

Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku Photo credit: Sammy Awuku

Source: Facebook

Sammy Awuku made this known during an event to relaunch the Caritas Lottery Platform.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Director-General said the not only has the authority over the years contributed to the consolidated fund, but has also over the years been doing various social intervention programs via the Caritas Lottery platform.

"Revenue generated by NLA from the caritas platform is used mainly for social responsibility projects to support the less privileged in society as mandated by law," he said.

Sammy Awuku stated that the good works lottery has done in the country thought the Caritas Lottery platform has led to the birth of the Good Causes foundation which was initially known as Special Projects.

Still, under the government institution, the Good Causes foundation will mainly focus on education, health, culture as well as youth and sports development in the country.

He further explained that all proceeds from the Caritas lottery platform will go directly into the Good Causes foundation to support the needy.

NLA to bring celebrities on board to revamp lottery industry

In a report earlier filed by YEN.com.gh, Sammy Awuku, hosted a number of Ghanaian celebs at a stakeholder meeting in Accra.

The purpose of the meeting was to reach out to the celebrity zone in Ghana and rope them into helping revamp the lottery industry in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Sammy Awuku indicated that he understood the role of celebs and brand influencers in Ghana and wanted to tap into their wealth of experience when it comes to social media.

Source: Yen.com.gh