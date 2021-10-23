NPP blames Mahama's "bad decisions" for Ghana's unemployment crisis

The New Patriotic Party blames the NDC for the Ghanaian employment crisis

General Secretary John Bodu said the job crisis was caused by the wrong decisions of Mahama

University graduates are now called to be founders of businesses

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party said that the employment challenges in the country are due to the poor decisions taken by the previous Mahama government.

According to him, the previous Mahama-led government had agreed to certain terms and conditions proposed by the IMF which were not in line with youth development in the country.

Speaking at the NPP Annual General Meeting of the Volta Region, he assured that the ownership of Akufo-Addo would address the lack of jobs through industrialization.

“Yes, there are challenges and benefits of employment. If you have a deceitful government with projects and programmes, you should give the country to the IMF in a situation that hinders the development of our youth for almost five years. Even the nabco that we had brought was not enough which means almost too many people came.

However, the National Democratic Congress does not agree with this. He said the NPP leadership has been in power in the five years the NDC has been in power and can do more.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) official Sammy Gumpy, responding to Mr Bodu's comments on Joy FM's Midday News on Friday, said, "The NPP-Baumiya-Akufo-Edo government will not help create ignorance and employment.

John Bodo has argued with the NPP government that "there is no business where they are".

“This is a group of people who made many promises during the 2016 opposition that they would create endless jobs for the youth of this country and the people of the country.

“The people heard and issued this order five years ago. Now more resources are available with any government in the history of this country. They have more tax money than any other government in the history of this country. " That is, they have a debt on any of them. The government has the highest unemployment rate in the country, even after five years of rule in the last NDC, despite having three oil fields in the country's history. cases,” he insisted.

Source: Yen.com.gh