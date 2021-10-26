A Ghana Railways Company Limited engineer has lost his life while on the job

The deceased, Ing. Michael Asante, met his untimely death on Monday, October 25, 2021

He jumped off a moving train and was instantly killed

An Engineer with the Ghana Railways Company Limited, Ing. Michael Asante, met his untimely death on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Asante, who happens to be the Accra Area Manager of GRCL was run over by a train in motion.

As part of his job description, he was part of an inspection team of management members on a tour of the Accra-Nsawam rail line.

In a report filed by 3news.com, Asante was standing in the outer frontage of the train when they saw a naked electric wire across the route around Pokuase.

The eyewitness who was narrating the unfortunate incident said in an attempt to avoid being entangled by the wire, he jumped off the moving train.

Unfortunately for him, he was overrun by the train and killed instantly.

His body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation to be collected by his family later.

Three people arrested for faking a kidnapping incident

Away from accidents, the Takoradi Divisional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has in its custody, three people who allegedly faked a kidnapping incident.

The suspects, Joana Krah, aged 29; Susana Awortwe, aged 27 and Francis Eshun, aged 27, faked the incident in Takoradi on Friday, October 22, 2021.

According to a police report sighted by YEN.com.gh, 29-year-old Joana plotted her kidnapping with two other accomplices and went ahead to demand a GH¢ 5,000 ransom from her adopted father.

Unfortunately for Joana and her accomplices, her adopted father who was worried sick about her, reported the incident to the Police.

Sensing danger, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station, on Saturday, October 23, confessing that she was only joking with her adopted father that she was kidnapped.

The police have however issued a strong warning to the public to desist from faking their own kidnap for monetary gains since it is a criminal act.

