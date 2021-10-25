Three people who faked a kidnapping incident in Takoradi have been arrested

On Friday, October 22, the adopted father of the supposed victim reported that his child had been kidnapped with the kidnappers demanding ransom

The victim, together with her accomplices, reported to the police station the following day that they were just joking

Takoradi: The Takoradi Divisional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has in its custody, three people who allegedly faked a kidnapping incident.

The suspects, Joana Krah, aged 29; Susana Awortwe, aged 27 and Francis Eshun, aged 27, faked the incident in Takoradi on Friday, October 22, 2021.

According to a police report sighted by YEN.com.gh, 29-year-old Joana plotted her kidnapping with two other accomplices and went ahead to demand a GH¢ 5,000 ransom from her adopted father.

Unfortunately for Joana and her accomplices her, adopted father who was worried sick about her, reported the incident to the Police.

Sensing danger, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station, on Saturday, October 23, confessing that she was only joking with her adopted father that she was kidnapped.

The police have however issued a strong warning to the public to desist from faking their own kidnap for monetary gains since it is a criminal act.

The statement further indicated that such perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the State.

Takoradi Woman faked pregnancy and kidnapping

Still on the case of kidnapping, the country was thrown into a state of shock and confusion, after 28-year-old, Josephine Panyin Mensah, who was reported to have been kidnapped while pregnant was found without her belly nor the child.

Medical investigations proved that she was not pregnant like she said.

Per Police reports, Josephine confessed that she was neither pregnant nor kidnapped as it was reported.

According to her, she faked her kidnapping when it had become obvious that she needed to give birth to the pregnancy she had 'carried to term'.

She has been in and out of court twice where she was slapped with bail with two sureties and asked to reappear in the second week of November.

