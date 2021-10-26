Fella Makafui runs in excitement as she reacts to Medikal's bail; video drops

Fella Makafui has been spotted in a new video quickly rushing into the courtroom after the judge made the pronouncements in Medikal's case following his remand.

The YOLO actress was seen wearing a red jumpsuit as she spoke to the lawyers of her husband in a case of brandishing a weapon.

Fella Makafui suddenly started walking briskly towards the courtroom after it was said her husband could be granted bail.

