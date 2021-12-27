Self-described prophets who regard themselves as being in contact with a divine being or claim to hear from God are proliferating across Ghana in recent times.

Many have become stars claiming to have spiritual insights into events and people. Some lead churches or other institutions, while some operate primarily online with rising appeal for their prophecies.

While many religious books, including the Bible, encourage hearing from a divine source, as seen in Joel 2:28, quacks who hold themselves as prophets are not to be feted.

2021 In Review: Prominent Pastors Whose Prophecies Failed

The Bible describes them as delusional individuals who ''presume to speak in God's name anything He has not commanded,'' Deuteronomy 18:20.

The Bible goes on to caution against listening to such charlatans. ''This is what the LORD Almighty says: ''Do not listen to what the prophets are prophesying to you; they fill you with false hopes. They speak visions from their minds, not from the mouth of the LORD,'' Jeremiah 23:16.

Until recent times, the prophetic ministry used to be one of the most revered among Christendom - but the springing up of several prophetic ministries has made knowing who is speaking the mind of God difficult for Christians due to the failed declarations.

In 2020, Ghana witnessed failed predictions of deaths, disasters, and political wins yet, 2021 has not been any different.

YEN.com.gh has compiled Ghanaian preachers whose declarations failed to manifest in 2021.

However, this write-up does not determine that the listed preachers are false prophets because a failed declaration does not necessarily make one a false prophet.

1. Stephen Akwasi:

The founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, Stephen Akwasi, known popularly known as Jesus 'Ahuofe', in a radio interview on September 28, 2021, prophesied that Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale would be shot on October 18, 2021. His prophecy did not manifest.

2. Prophet Badu Kobi:

The preacher's prophecies about England beating Italy to win the Euros failed to happen. Before that, he had prophesied that Brazil would win the Copa America trophy in the final match against Argentina.

Both prophecies failed to manifest after Argentina won the Copa America and Italy beat England to win the Euros.

3. Nigel Gaisie:

YEN.com.gh reported that, ahead of the Hearts and Kotoko clash on Sunday, June 27, 2021, Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicted that Asante Kotoko would defeat Accra Hearts of Oak in the crucial match.

Nigel Gaisie's prediction failed as Hearts nailed Kotoko 1-0 in the match.

Ghana Police Caution Against New Year Doom Prophecies

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has cautioned against doom prophecies on December 31st night services that could cause fear and panic in the country as the turbulent year ends.

On December 31st night services, preachers who regard themselves as being in contact with a divine being or claim to hear from God predict events, deaths, and disasters likely to happen in the New Year.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 27, 2021, the Service warned against doom declarations that could erupt tensions, cause fear and alarm to the public or disturb public peace.

