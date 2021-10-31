The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), have started the second stage of the recruitment process

As most of them shared their stories, none was a hundred percent sure to make the final list for training

Accra -The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), started the second stage of the recruitment into the service to augment the workforce.

The second phase of the process was shrouded with a lot of public debate about somewhat unreasonable causes for which some applicants were removed from the process.

Even though the service has its standards to recruit people, Ghanaians feel that they should have been more considerate as some individuals who were disqualified due to height are more than qualified to serve in the service.

YEN.com.gh visited one of the recruitment venues to speak to some applicants who had gone through the process to share their stories.

Speaking to the team, a gentleman in an African print shirt said, the officers in charge of the recruitment said if a male's height is below 173cm, there was no need for him to bother to enlist.

He however stated that he is 80 percent sure of enlisting into the service if he goes through the process successfully.

Another gentleman who spoke to the YEN team said he left his house very early and got to the Elwak sports stadium after 5:00 am only for him to spend long hours in the queue and still be rejected.

According to him, when his height was checked, he was told that he did not meet the standard height requirement.

The gentleman who expressed disappointment in the process said he saw others he was clearly taller than proceed to the next step of the recruitment process.

A lady who was interviewed by the YEN team said her biggest challenge during the recruitment process was when she was asked to undress for her body to be checked.

Aside from that challenge, the young lady was optimistic that she had an 85 percent chance of joining the service.

Another gentleman the YEN team spoke to said even though he had correct documents, had passed the body and height check, he is not quite sure he stands a chance.

According to him, the rate at which people were using who they know to go through the process without any hitches leaves him a bit worried.

He was however of the view that, if it was the will of God to enlist to be an immigration officer, he would do that easily.

No protocol involved in fire service recruitment

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Alhaji Nuhu Gibril has debunked assertions that a protocol list has already been compiled of those to be enlisted.

According to him, the only system at play were the ones outlined by the officials supervising the procedures.

“There is no protocol. The system is there, the requirement is there, the people have applied. They are going through the second stage... the process is going on and that is the process we are following,” he said.

