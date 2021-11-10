A 32-year-old man is in police custody, for pretending military officer and defrauding by false pretence

A 32-year-old man is currently in police custody, for falsely pretending to be a public officer and defrauding by false pretence.

The suspect, Tanko Sani, is said to have introduced himself as an army officer to scam unsuspecting people.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh information from the Eastern Regional Police Command indicates that the suspect collected cash of GH¢2,800 from his victim, Ohene Addo Richmond under the pretext of recruiting him into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The suspect was arrested and sent to the Suhum Police Station by the victim and a Fire Officer, AD02 Aggrey Nana Addo.

On receipt of the complaint, a statement was obtained from the victim and witness.

The suspect was re-arrested and has been detained to assist in police investigations.

No middlemen in Immigration recruitment

Meanwhile, the Ghana Immigration service in its publication for recruitment said, no middlemen or individuals can help anyone join the service.

It added that anyone who presents himself or herself as such must be reported to the police for immediate arrest and prosecution.

The notice also stated that all applicants will be given an equal opportunity to be recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service.

Fake medical doctor nabbed in Peki

In other news, A 77-year-old man, Harrison Amoatwor, is in police custody for posing as a medical director at a health facility at Peki in the Volta Region.

According to a JoyNews report, he was arrested based on an intelligent report at the Jehovah Rapha health center where he practices in Peki.

In the report, the suspect reportedly put together a portfolio that he uses to convince his clients to believe in whatever services he has to offer to them.

In his portfolio, he stated that he attended the Dambai College of Education, and later proceeded to the University of Ibadan in Nigeria to study Medicine.

