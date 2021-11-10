Keta: NADMO begins distribution of relief items to victims of tidal waves

NADMO has finally gone to the aid of the victims affected by the tidal waves

Almost all the affected areas of Havedzi, Kedzie where the incident hit them so hard have gotten relief items

The relief items include food and non-food items like rice, oil, mattresses blankets etc.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has finally gone to the aid of the victims affected by last Sunday, November 7, tidal waves.

The acting Director of the Volta Region NADMO, Volta Region, Ebenezer Azuma, according to a report filed by Starrfmonline.com said his outfit had begun the distribution of relief items.

Azuma said even though his outfit is distributing relief items, what they have is not enough to cater to all the victims that were hit in parts of Aflao and Keta.

Homes affected by Tidal waves Photo credit: Dela Sikadzi

Source: Facebook

He however stated that donations from Corporate bodies and individuals who will want to assist them are welcome.

“...We are giving relief items to almost all the affected areas of Havedzi, Kedzie where the incident hit them so hard... we are distributing food items and non-food items, including mattresses, washing bowls, used-clothing, blankets,” Mr Azuma stated.

Over 7000 people have been displaced by the tidal waves

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that over 7000 people have been displaced by the tidal waves on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

According to the Member of Parliament for the Ketu Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, has revealed that the three constituencies affected by the Tidal waves are Keta, Ketu South, and Anlo.

In a report filed by 3news, apart from these, over 300 households have been affected while several public places such as health centres, an eco-lodge at Anyanui, Meet Me There have been submerged.

He explained that some of the affected residents have been moved to community centres, and classrooms.

The MP revealed that some of the schools are closed and some private schools are also helping.

He added that a state of emergency has to be declared in Keta immediately.

