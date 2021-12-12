NPP has banned all campaign activities ahead of its delegates conference

Delegates have been advised to desist from displaying paraphernalia within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis

Delegates who go against this directive, risk being disqualified

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a directive warning all delegates to stop any campaign activities ahead of the party's delegates conference.

The NPP banned the display of paraphernalia and advocacy for aspirants at the upcoming conference at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to a report filed by Graphiconline.com, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Director of Communications of NPP said prior to and during the conference on December 18-20, no billboards, banners, or any kind of outdoor signage with the images and or names of individual members, with or without the consent of the individual, shall be acceptable.

This directive according to Buaben Asamoa applies to the areas within the Kumasi Metropolis

" no t-shirts, flyers, brochures, or souvenirs, branded and embossed with the portraits and names of individuals, shall be allowed within the precincts of the Conference, including but not limited to places of accommodation for delegates, he said.

He added that any person's whose image is flaunted with or without their consent, on any advocacy material and does not take active steps to desist from any public displays of aspiration for position within the precincts of Greater Kumasi, runs a higher risk of disqualification.

