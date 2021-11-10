The roads minister has stated that demonstrations do not build roads

Kwasi Amoako-Atta said he gets surprised when people go on demonstrations to have their roads fixed

He said the government is committed to fixing the bad roads in the country

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has stated organised demonstrations does not force the government to build roads.

According to the minister, he gets surprised when those who ought to know better engage in demonstrations for their bad roads to be fixed.

He said the government is committed to fixing the roads and added that demonstrating would not get their roads in the best shape they want it.

He added that it is unreasonable for people to say that all roads everywhere should be fixed simultaneously.

"...these demonstrations should stop. Sometimes you get people who are supposed to know better, well-educated people who should advise their colleagues joining demonstrations. Demonstrations don’t build roads,” he said.

He made this known when inspecting the 31.7km Kwafokrom to Apedwa road in the Eastern Region which forms part of the Accra-Kumasi dualization project according to a report filed by Starrfmonline.com

