A 30-year-old man, Saheed Baruwa, went missing in Osun state after he was called on the phone for a plumbing service

The victim said that he was unconscious for a very long time before all the applications on his phone were deactivated

Many people who reacted to the news of his kidnap said that there is a need for people to be extra security conscious

A young man, Saheed Baruwa, was declared missing in Osun state days ago as he was making plans to get married.

The man was declared missing by his family members on Tuesday, December 7. He was later found around Oke-Baale area, a popular place in Osogbo, the state’s capital.

The victim revealed he was kidnapped on his way to work. Photo source: Honourable Sherifdeen Olalekan Ademola

Source: Facebook

His phone was seized

Speaking with Daily Post, a family member said that the 30-year-old man was kidnapped alongside three others. The unnamed family member stated that he went missing after receiving a call from an anonymous person who wanted his service.

The family member revealed further:

“Baruwa disclosed that on getting to where he was invited to work, he became unconscious and did not know exactly where they were taking him to. He told us they were four in their captivity. His phone was seized and all applications on the phone were deactivated. He, however, was later set free along Ibokun road.”

They took his money

A Facebook user identified as Honourable Sherifdeen Olalekan Ademola added that the victim was asked to transfer all the money in his account.

When Saheed's story was reshared by @instablog9ja, it gathered massive reactions. Below are some of them:

@zuma_idris said:

"He’s lucky to be freed ooo, thank God!"

bjebonybaby said:

"God continue to guide and protect us."

arewa._._ said:

"They should Track the account he sent money to."

zash_luxuryhairs said:

"May we not be a victim of any evil this December o... Cos the rate at which these ritualists are operating ehn."

toniawilliam_s said:

"God please start this generation afresh, the sin is too much."

Makeup artist goes missing

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Anu Agbalaya’s family members were saddened after they could not find their 23-year-old makeup artist who went missing after she went out to give home service to a client in Ikorudu.

It was gathered that the lady went out to fix the person's nails on Wednesday, July 7. From that moment, her phone had been switched off and efforts to locate her proved abortive.

When Anu’s family got the number of the client, the person claimed that the makeup artist had left her residence.

Source: Yen