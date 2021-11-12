The Police Administration has released the results of the screening and documentation exercise

Applicants who were successful during the physical and documentation screening stage are to write an examination on Sunday, November 14, 2021

Successful applicant are to report to their designated centres by 8am

The Police Administration has released the results of the screening and documentation exercise and urges all applicants to check from their online portals.

According to a police press release, applicants who were successful during the physical and documentation screening stage are to write an examination on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

The time for the examination is 11:00 am prompt.

Successful applicants are expected to visit the recruitment portal to print their examination chits which will grant them access to the examination centres.

Candidates are to go to the examination centres, with the printed copy of the examination chit, pens, pencils, erasers, and rulers.

They are also expected to take a recently taken passport size photo along.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

All successful applicants have been advised to report to their designated centres at 8:00 am prompt in order to undergo identification and be seated by 10:00 am

The post has drawn some reactions.

Rain Bow Kasoa said the police service is the only institution working.

The only security institution working

Bright Asiedu said only a few have been able to access the portal.

The online portal has jammed and the means to access it has become so difficult. Only a few who were lucky to have met its opening halfway have got theirs, the rest has proven inaccessible.

Kwame Nie asked about when medical recruits will be screened.

What about medical recruits, when is their screening coming off?

Likem Alexander said the portal is not working.

The portal is not loading

Immigration service warns applicants of fraudsters

The Ghana Immigration Service has underscored the need for the public, especially applicants into the service to be wary of fraudsters.

According to the service, these scammers claim to offer protocol recruitments and defraud people for huge sums of money.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the GIS' official Twitter handle, the Immigration Service said persons who have already started the recruitment process should ignore text messages directing them to report to the Immigration Service Academy for training.

Source: Yen