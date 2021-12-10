Get vaccinated by January 2022 or get sacked - MTN Ghana to staff

MTN Ghana says employees risk loosing their jobs if they do not take the coronavirus vaccine

MTN said it would be implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for its staff starting January 2022

MTN Group has announced that it will be implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for its staff starting January 2022.

According to a report filed by Graphiconline.com per a statement issued on December 6, 2021, staff who were not exempt from vaccinations due to health reasons but still refused to get vaccinated will risk losing their jobs .

The new policy is a measure to meet legal obligations in regard to providing a safe workplace.

“... as an employer, we have a responsibility to ensure that our workplaces are guided by the highest standards of health and safety, and that has informed our decision to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for our staff,” MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita said.

Only fully vaccinated Ghanaians will be permitted to fly out after Dec. 12

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has put some structures in place at the Kotoka International Airport(KIA), due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

According to the GHS all those traveling outside the country after December 12, 2021, must have been fully vaccinated with a vaccination card as proof.

The GHS said only those who have taken any one of the approved vaccines by the Food and Drugs Authority.

The traveller should have either taken the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Moderna or the Sputnik V vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccination Cards will be Inspected by police starting January 2022

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has announced that vaccination cards will be inspected by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The exercise will commence in January 2022.

The police will also inspect the vaccination cards of all commercial drivers and motorbike riders to ensure that they have taken the COVID-19 jab.

Patrons and workers of all restaurants, stadiums, beaches, and nightclubs are also expected to be vaccinated mandatorily and show proof before entry into such places.

