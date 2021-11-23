CEO of defunct UT Bank has explained that the success of UT bank can be attributed to his divorce

Prince Kofi Amoabeng revealed that his breakthrough came after he separated from his wife

He added that she took away all the 'family burden' so he could focus on growing his business

Chief Executive Officer of defunct UT Financial Institution, Prince Kofi Amoabeng has explained that the success of UT bank can be attributed to his divorce from his wife.

Amoabeng said he did not have it easy moving from military to entrepreneurship, as he encountered a number of challenges that slowed the process.

According to a report filed by JoyNews, Kofi Amoabeng revealed that his breakthrough came after he separated from his wife.

CEO of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

He explained that the divorce ‘luckily’ gave him the luxury of time to focus more on his business, which eventually led to its success in building his business empire.

He added that since he did not have the burden of the family, he became devoted.

“...because I didn’t have the family burden, I could even devote more of every time I had to build the company... all these things ‘luckily’, and I say luckily in inverted commas, my wife took them away,” Amoabeng explained.

He also disclosed that his business engagements took him away from his family a lot, creating a disconnect between himself and his children.

Ofori-Atta borrowed from UT Bank when it was still operational

In other news, Kofi Amoabeng has stated that the finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta took a loan from his financial institution when it was operational.

According to him, Ofori-Atta requested the loan right before the collapse of the institution, although he wasn't a minister at the time the bank went down.

Amoabeng stated in a book he has written titled, THE UT STORY, that Ofori-Atta came bearing their shares in Enterprise Insurance as collateral for a loan.

