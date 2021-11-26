Eastern Region: Two reported dead in gory accident at Akyem Tafo

Two persons have been reported dead in a gory car accident at Akyem New Tafo

Two vehicles collided head-on in the accident of the Bunso-Koforidua stretch

Both occupants (male driver and female passenger) of the Hyundai Elantra died instantly

Two persons have been reported dead in a gory car accident at Akyem New Tafo in the Eastern Region.

The unfortunate incident happened in a deadly head-on collision on the Akyem Tafo stretch of the Bunso to Koforidua highway Thursday night, November 25, 2021.

According to Starrfmonline.com, a Kumasi-Odumase Krobo bound Toyota vehicle with registration number ER 718-15 carrying passengers and a private car – Hyundai Elantra with Registration number GR 3522-19 from Akyem Tafo.

Both occupants (male driver and female passenger) of the Hyundai Elantra died instantly.

Their bodies have been deposited at Akyem Tafo Hospital Morgue.

Meanwhile, dozens of injured passengers were rescued and rushed to Akyem Tafo government hospital and Eastern Regional Hospital.

The cause of the crash is not known, however, a witness alleged that both vehicles were speeding.

30 people perish in gory Akomadan accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 30 people are feared dead after a bus from Lawra in the Upper West Region crashed into a stationary vehicle at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region.

The vehicle, which was carrying 37 passengers, caught fire with 30 of its occupants burning to death after the bus drove into the vehicle at a Police Check Point at Akomadan.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday dawn, October 2, 2021, according to a report filed by Kasapafmonline.

An eyewitness who happened to be one of the passengers aboard the bus managed to break the glass to escape.

Narrating what exactly happened, the eyewitness named Kwasi said the driver who was by then driving at top speed was forced to apply the brakes upon reaching the makeshift checkpoint.

Drive carefully to reduce accidents in the country - Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on drivers and all other roads users to ensure that they drive safely always.

According to Akufo-Addo in a recent tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, it will help reduce the spate of road accidents in the county.

The president's comments come after news broke of some 30 passengers burning to death in an accident that occurred at Akomadan in the Ashanti region Read more:

