30 people perished in a road accident at Akomadan due to careless driving.

President Akufo-Addo has advised road users to be mindful of their activities on the roads to reduce carnages

His comments come after the gory accident

The president extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on drivers and all other roads users to ensure that they drive safely always.

According to Akufo-Addo in a recent tweet sighted, it will help reduce the spate of road accidents in the county.

The president's comments come after news broke of some 30 passengers burning to death in an accident that occurred at Akomadan in the Ashanti region

Akufo-Addo has extended his condolence to the families of the brunt accident victims at Akomadan.

He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“I have learnt with considerable sadness of the tragic accident, at Akomadan, that has claimed the lives of some 30 people in the early hours of this morning. I extend my condolences to families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he wrote in the tweet.

30 people perish in gory Akomadan accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 30 people are feared dead after a bus from Lawra in the Upper West Region crashed into a stationary vehicle at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region.

The vehicle, which was carrying 37 passengers, caught fire with 30 of its occupants burning to death after the bus drove into the vehicle at a Police Check Point at Akomadan.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday dawn, October 2, 2021, according to a report filed by Kasapafmonline.

An eyewitness who happened to be one of the passengers aboard the bus managed to break the glass to escape.

Narrating what exactly happened, the eyewitness named Kwasi said the driver who was by then driving at top speed was forced to apply the brakes upon reaching the makeshift checkpoint.

