9 dead, 9 others in severe condition after serious accident on Sawla-Wa road

Nine people have been confirmed dead in an accident on the Sawla-Wa road

Nine of the survivors of the accident are in serious condition

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Nine persons are feared dead with nine others severely injured after they were involved in a serious accident.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the Sawla-Wa road on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, deceased persons have been transported to the Wa Government hospital morgue whereas the injured are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Photo of the mangled bus Photo credit: 3news.com.gh

Source: UGC

The accident victims were onboard a 45 seater bus from Accra but at the time of the accident, only 18 were on board.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An eyewitness to the accident said the driver veered off the road while trying to dodge potholes, leading to the accident.

Akufo-Addo advises drivers to drive safely always

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on drivers and all other roads users to ensure that they drive safely always.

According to Akufo-Addo in a recent tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, it will help reduce the spate of road accidents in the county.

The president's comments came after news broke of some passengers burnt to death in an accident that occurred at Akomadan in the Ashanti region.

30 perish in gory Akomadan accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 30 people are feared dead after a bus from Lawra in the Upper West Region crashed into a stationary vehicle at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region.

The vehicle, which was carrying 37 passengers, caught fire with 30 of its occupants burning to death after the bus drove into the vehicle at a Police Check Point at Akomadan.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday dawn, October 2, 2021, according to a report filed by Kasapafmonline.

An eyewitness who happened to be one of the passengers aboard the bus managed to break the glass to escape.

Narrating what exactly happened, the eyewitness named Kwasi said the driver who was by then driving at top speed was forced to apply the brakes upon reaching the makeshift checkpoint.

Source: Yen