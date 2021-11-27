An army police force has arrested 279 Ghanaians on the grounds of national security

About 107 arrested immigrants from Nigeria and Malia

The arrests follow a spate of terrorist attacks in Ghana

National Security Adviser Emmanuel Okyere revealed that 279 people of 107 Ghanaians and foreigners, including Burkinabes, Nigerians, Nigerians and Malians, were arrested during a security operation.

Joint military-police force arrests 279 Ghanaians, other Malians and Nigerians over terrorism threats. Photo: Getty Image

He said the security measures were taken from various security agencies in the country and in collaboration with their counterparts in Burkina, Togo and Ivory Coast.

He said the modus operandi of the task force was to evict terrorists, criminals and their property from the country.

‘‘ Let’s not wait for a fire to come to us, we do our best to keep that fire from getting to us. Therefore, everything we do every year in these regions to protect any terrorist groups in our country, ’’ he said at a press conference in Wa.

Referring to the National Director of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), Kweku Dunfeh and the General Officer Commanding the Northern Command, Brigadier General Moses Aryee, said the people had been arrested on various charges and would be investigated and those found guilty would be prosecuted.

