The government has instructed GOIL to reduce the price of fuel at the pumps

The directive is going to take effect today, Tuesday, December 7, 2021

At the various pumps across the country, 15 pesewas is expected to be reduced by GOIL

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The government has instructed the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) to reduce the price of fuel at the pumps effective today, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The decision to reduce fuel at the pumps comes after the government had a crunch meeting with some transport operators at the Presidency following their strike action.

At the various pumps across the country, 15 pesewas will be reduced by GOIL.

A photo of a GOIL filling station Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: Instagram

Head of Communications at the GPRTU, Abass Imoro, said the government has also committed to reviewing taxes on fuel in the 2022 mid-year budget review.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to him, they are satisfied with the outcome of the meeting and would urge their members to fully resume work without worries.

In a report filed by myjoyonline.com, the communications manager at the National Petroleum Authority, Mohammed Abdul Kudus, said consumers will not feel the impact if there is a continuous spike in petroleum prices.

According to him, he has been briefed that GOIL would be selling fuel at GHc6.7 per litre.

Leadership of GPRTU invited to the presidency

Meanwhile, in a GPRTU statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, their intended strike action was scheduled to take effect from today, Monday, December 6, 2021.

The statement also noted that the leadership of the GPRTU had been invited to the presidency in the course of the day to discuss the issue at hand.

According to the statement, there will be a communication to GPRTU members to see the development of the meeting by the close of the day.

Chief of Staff appeals to drivers to call off strike

Prior to the meeting at the presidency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare appealed to drivers to suspend their strike.

A leading member of the Coalition of Transport Operators, Ibrahim Musa, told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Monday, December 6 that there was a communique from her office appealing for them to return to the roads.

He added that per the communique sent by the chief of staff, the president wants to intervene.

Source: Yen