Ghana's Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has mentioned that without the availability of resources, it will be hard for his office to prosecute anyone.

He has, however, called on the government to make resources available to his office to enable it to deliver on its mandate.

Agyebeng said without the material resources needed, the good intention to fight corruption will just remain an illusion.

“I cannot help but state without adequate funding and the provision of the necessary material resources, the good intentions of my staff would remain just good intentions, nothing concrete to show for it.

Per a report filed by 3news.com.gh, he made this comment while speaking at a forum to mark International Anti-Corruption day and anti-corruption week in Accra on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

During the president's recent tour of the Greater Accra Region, in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM to start the tour, Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that his government was committed to resourcing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to deliver on its mandate.

He said the process of giving the new special prosecutor resources to be able to do his work is on course.

Why did Amidu resign as special prosecutor?

Meanwhile, the first and former special prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Benz Kaiser Amidu stated the unavailability of resources to do hos work as one of the reasons he resigned.

Amidu resigned from his position on November 16, 2020, through a letter addressed to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

In his resignation letter, Amidu suggested that President Akufo-Addo has not been able to ensure the independence of his office and his freedom to act on matters.

Kissi Agyebeng said people are praying for me to fail

Kissi Agyebeng, Ghana's Special Prosecutor, has revealed that there are people who are praying and fasting to see him fail on the job.

In a report filed by Starrnews, he said inasmuch as there are people hoping he fails, there are those who want him to do well on the job in order to rid the country of the corruption that has eaten into the fabric of society.

“...I see some people on the divide praying and fasting that I fail. There are detractors all over…There are some well-meaning people who want this fight to go on well,” he said.

