COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah released to presidency for reassignment

Director-General of the Police Professional and Standards Bureau has been moved from her current portfolio

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been released to the Presidency for a new appointment

She has been specifically been sent to the Chief of Staff, Office of the President for re-assignment

Former Crime Investigation Department (CID) boss, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been released from the Police Professional and Standards Bureau (PPSB) as its director-general.

COP Addo-Danquah has been released to the Presidency for a new appointment specifically, Chief of Staff, Office of the President for re-assignment.

According to a report filed by Graphiconline, it was captured in a letter dated December 13, 2021, and signed by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director General, Administration.

“I am directed by the Inspector General of Police to release you from your current schedule and report to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency to be re-assigned.

Your release takes immediate effect and wish you the best in the new position that you will be assigned. Please accept the compliments of the Inspector General of Police,” the letter stated.

Her release for reassignment comes after she was transferred to head of the Police Professional and Standards Bureau.

