The Police has given a detailed report of how the explosion happened in Appiatse on Thursday, January 20, 2022

According to the Police report, the accident involved a DAF vehicle registration number WR 2252-18 and a motorcycle

The explosion has caused the death of many while many properties have been destroyed as residents have been left homeless

The Ghana Police Service has given an extensive account of how the explosion at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region happened.

In a report seen by YEN.com.gh, on Myjoyonline.com, the Police said the accident involved a DAF vehicle with the registration number WR 2252-18 transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold and motorcycle.

The Police indicated that the rider of the motorcycle slid under the vehicle at around 1:25pm on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Appiatse explosion: Detailed Blow by blow account by the Police

Source: Instagram

How the explosion happen after the motorcycle caught fire

“D/Cpl Isaac Kamanim of Firearms Unit/Tarkwa was escorting explosives from MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, in a DAF van with registration no. WR 2252-18 driven by Alfred Pappoe to Chirano Gold Mines in the WNR.”

The road suffered damage due to the impact of the explosion

“Extensive damage was caused to a nearby ECG transformer,” they added.

Bogoso Fire : Hundreds Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes At Filling Station

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported about the death toll following the explosion at Appiatse.

The dead are victims of a reported explosion that occurred at Appiate, a suburb of the mining town.

An eyewitness who spoke to Onua FM narrated that he was at work when he heard a loud noise. His checks at the time revealed it was a tanker that had exploded.

According to the eyewitness, the death toll could be well over 100 because he had seen more than 50 people he believed were dead.

He added that the whole area had been razed by the explosion and it is not likely that many will survive.

Bogoso disaster: Viral video of how the explosion caused many deaths happened pops up

A trending video showing the exact moment a truck filled with explosives caught fire after a collision and exploded has left many people in massive tears.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the truck which had been reportedly engaged in a collision with a motorbike was burning on the road.

Many people who were witnesses to the inferno started walking toward the accident probably to help anyone who was injured.

