Kwabena Yeboah has been sworn in as a board member of the Ghana Airports Company Limited

Ghana Airports Company Limited Board is headed by another seasoned journalist Paul Adom-Otchere

Mr. Yeboah in the recent past served two terms as a board member of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr. Kwabena Yeboah has been honoured by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The veteran broadcaster has joined the Ghana Airports Company Limited Board headed by Paul Adom-Otchere.

In a report seen by YEN.com.gh on Graphic.com.gh, Mr. Yeboah, as well as Mr. Kojo Edyir Danso, were sworn in as additional board members of the Ghana Airports Company Limited by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Alhassan Tampuli (MP), bringing the total number of board members to 9.

Kwabena Yeboah gets top post; joins Paul Adom-Otchere at Ghana Airports Company Limited Board (Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh)

Source: UGC

Mr. Yeboah has also in the recent past served two terms as a board member of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Other members of the board are Mr. Teye Adjirackor; Mr. Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko; Madam Philomena Sam; Mr. Yaw Kwakwa, Managing Director of the company; a Ministry of Transport representative, Mr. Francis Kofi Nunoo; and Grp. Cpt. Gervase Wienaa, a representative from the Ghana Air Force.

Mr. Yeboah is one the most respected sports journalist in the country and has been the host of GTV's Sports Station for the past 25 years.

The amount Ghanaians will pay for MoMo transactions if E-levy is passed pops up

Ghana's parliament is expected to be hot in the coming weeks as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is pushing for the controversial 1.75% Electronic Transfer Levy popularly known as E-levy to be passed into law.

The Electronic Transfer Levy is strongly being opposed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP believes that the E-levy will increase Ghana's tax-to-GDP from 13% to a targeted 16% but the opposition NDC also insists that the 1.75% tax will overburden Ghanaians.

Nana Akuffo Addo Points out some of the ways E-levy will Positively Impact Ghana's Economy

The president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, took to his official Twitter timeline to share some of the benefits the E-levy stands to bring.

In the post, Nana Addo shared that the levy will help in generating more money for road construction and even create more jobs in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh