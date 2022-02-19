Acting Director of Forecasting and Synoptic Meteorology, Joseph Tetteh Portuphy, has reacted to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) staff strike

He cautioned that the strike has dire implications for the world because it affects the sharing of data from Ghana into the ''global system''

He mentioned that airlines flying into the country are doing so at their own risk because of the absence of weather updates

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Acting Director of Forecasting and Synoptic Meteorology, Joseph Tetteh Portuphy, has said the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) staff strike has dire consequences for the world.

According to him, the strike would possibly affect the sharing of data from Ghana into the ''global systems''.

Portuphy indicated that airlines currently coming into Ghana are doing so at their own risk since he does not know where they are getting their weather updates, Joy News reported.

'Meteo Strike has Dire Consequence for the World' - Forecasting Director. Photo credit: Citi News/HD Melbourne Aviation (YouTube)

Source: UGC

He explained that GMet staff expected to forecast the weather are not providing that particular service because of the strike.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Possible halt in data sharing

He reiterated the importance of the Meteorological Agency, which is part of the United Nations World Metrological Agency, mandated to observe the weather and report on a three-hour basis.

''So every three hourly, there is what we call synoptic data that we observe, record, and push into the global system, and if they are not working we will lose data for that, and then the whole world will also suffer. It is very dire consequent,''he said.

Staff of GMet strike

The staff of GMet went on an indefinite nationwide sitdown strike on Friday over what they said has been the government’s failure to respond to their need for improved working conditions.

The workers had presented a resolution highlighting their concerns to the Communication and Digitalisation Ministry on January 5.

Ghana Meteorological Agency staff suspends strike

Meanwhile, the Divisional Union of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has suspended its strike action in protest of poor working conditions.

The decision comes after assurances from the Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu saying their concerns would be addressed.

The Divisional Union Chairman, GMet, Papa Nii Clegg told the Ghana News Agency that the strike ended on Friday, February 18, the same day it started, following a meeting with the Minister, Modern Ghana reports.

Source: YEN.com.gh