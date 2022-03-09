Many of the newspapers today are carrying the story about the President's address at the Dubai Expo 2020

Details of the involvement of some police personnel in recent bullion van attacks also featured considerably

Yesterday's ruling on the Assin North MP's case by the Supreme Court also made the headlines

This morning the President’s address at the Dubai Expo 2020 and the involvement of the police personnel in bullion van attacks dominate the headlines of the print media.

A few other headlines also focused on the Supreme Court ruling on substituted service ordered for the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

Here are the major headlines of selected newspapers in Ghana for March 9, 2022

Daily Graphic

- Create change – First Lady encourages youth on Women’s Day

- Assin North MP duly served – Supreme Court

The Statesman

- Ghana attractive for business…President woos Dubai investors

- Assin North MP ordered to file defence

Daily Guide

- Bullion Van Cop robbers exposed

- Akufo-Addo markets Ghana in Dubai

The Chronicle

- Akufo-Addo flies Emirates to Dubai…NDC ‘Chatterbox’ is now happy

- Injunction on NPP Twifo-Hemang elections

The Daily Dispatch

- No NPP candidate can unseat Asiamah at Fomena - Analyst

- Christianity does not encourage laziness - Agyinasare

Source: YEN.com.gh