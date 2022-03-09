Police have disclosed that two policemen arrested for their alleged involvement in recent attacks on vehicles transporting have been killed

Police said in a statement that the two officers were killed during a shootout that ensued at a hideout for other suspects

But experienced journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said the latest statement by the police on the matter is confusing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Police have said two of their officers arrested for their neck-deep involvement in recent attacks on bullion vans transporting cash have been killed.

In a statement, police said Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, who were assisting ongoing investigations, were shot and killed during a gunfight at Borteyman in Ashaiman.

Police explain that the incident at Borteyman happened when armed officers raided the place – described as a hideout for a robbery gang – to arrest more suspects.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr has criticised the two statements by the police. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService, @KwesiPrattJnr

Source: Facebook

“During the raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman, there was an exchange of gunshots and two policemen…who had been arrested in connection with the Bullion Van Robberies, were shot and pronounced dead on arrival at the police hospital…Some other suspects believed to have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape from the scene,” police said in a statement published on Facebook Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The latest revelation by the police has, meanwhile, been criticised as baffling.

Experienced media practitioner, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said police’s earlier statement on the two officers – who have now been killed – muddies the facts about the unfolding revelations.

The Managing Editor for The Insight newspaper, said Wednesday morning that the second statement announcing the death of two officers who were earlier arrested but shot in a gun exchange needs clarification.

Apart from the lack of specific dates of the events in the police statement, Mr Pratt Jnr also said on Accra-based Metro TV on March 9, 2022, that it is surprising how a gang of “armed police robbers” became attached to the highly professional SWAT team.

In all, four policemen have been arrested in connection with an ongoing intelligence-led investigation into the bullion van robberies, according to police.

Another suspect believed to be a civilian was also arrested by the police while some other five civilian suspects have gone into hiding, police have said.

Police Make Breakthrough In Bullion Van Robbery Cases, Two Officers Fingered

Within the past year, there have been a number of high-profile robberies on bullion vans carrying money to/from banks.

Most of these robbery cases, including the one at Adedenkpo in Accra which claimed the life of a young police officer, have gone unresolved.

In a statement released on its official Facebook page, the Police Service disclosed that they are close to cracking the cases.

Source: YEN.com.gh