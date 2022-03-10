Ghana's IGP has been spotted in a new video dancing wholehearted;y with some of his police officers

The police chief appeared to have attended an event with his personnel and he decided to show off his dance moves

Dampare has been touted by many Ghanaians both home and abroad for his hard work and dedication to transform the police force

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has given Ghanaians a sneak peek into his extracurricular lifestyle with a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the police chief was seen attending what looked like an event with some of his staff.

After all the serious business of the day had been dealt with, the Inspector General of Police decided to step onto the dancefloor to show off his dance moves.

Photos of IGP George Akuffo Dampare. Source: @fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The chief of police appeared to have taken many people at the event by surprise when he made the call to boogie down.

Immediately he started dancing, many of his subordinates went into a frenzy and started hailing him as she beamed with smiles.

Dr Dampare was soon joined on the dancefloor by some of his staff who decided to challenge him to a dance battle.

However, all the challengers were no match for the police chief as the cheers he was getting from the crowd drowned the energy of all the other competitors.

The police capo showed off his fun side which hitherto, was not known to many including personnel of the police force due to the fact that he was always involved in serious police business.

Girlfriend Of Policeman Involved In Bullion Van Robbery Breaks Down In Tears As She Speaks In Video

Speaking about the police force, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an alleged girlfriend of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah purported to be part of the bullion van robbers has been heard in a video crying over his unfortunate demise.

In a WhatsApp audio fast going viral on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the lady was heard crying profusely over her lover's death.

The police officer who is nicknamed Pablo had been implicated in a series of hits on bullion vans in the capital city.

Source: YEN.com.gh