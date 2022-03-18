Government has set up a special probe into the demolition of the Bulgarian embassy in Accra.

Within seven days the probe is expected to unravel the legal owner of a disputed parcel of land that is being claimed by the Bulgarian embassy and a private developer.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Jinapor, dismissed claims that government elements were behind the demolition.

The Government of Ghana has set up a special probe to unravel the true owner of a disputed parcel of land on which the demolished Bulgarian embassy in Accra was standing.

The inquiry led by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is expected to establish legal ownership of the land currently being claimed by the Bulgarian Embassy and a private developer.

Samuel Jinapor has set up an inquiry into the demolition of the Bulgarian embassy in Accra by a private developer. Source: Facebook/@GhanaMlnr, @okudzetoablakwa

A Sole Inquirer, Justice Retired Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta, has since been inaugurated today, Friday, 18 March 2022 by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor.

The issue was first made public by opposition lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who said some government elements were behind the “brazen demolition” of the Bulgarian embassy in Accra.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, published photos and documents to back his allegation that the embassy in Accra, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments, was unlawfully razed to the ground.

According to the ranking member on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, the state-approved demolition recently was led by “armed rogue elements” with support from “deviant land guards and errant personnel allegedly from the Cantonments Police Station”.

However, on Friday, March 18, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Jinapor, said his ministry swung into action immediately the reports about the demolition came to its attention.

He said a team led by his deputy, Benito Owusu-Bio, has halted all activities on the land until further notice.

Mr Jinapor said the government has no hand in the demolition exercise, stressing that President Nana Akufo-Addo would be the last person to authorise any act that affects diplomatic relations with another country or Ghana's obligations under international laws.

According to a report, the terms of reference of the Sole Inquirer looking into the matter are as follows:

1. Undertake a full and impartial inquiry into the alleged encroachment and/or demolishing of property on the land being used as the Bulgarian Embassy,

2. Make appropriate recommendations relating to the land being used as the Bulgarian Embassy

3. Inquire into the nature of interest in any land held or occupied by Diplomatic Missions in Ghana

4. Inquire into any matter relating to land in which Diplomatic Missions in Ghana have an interest whatsoever

5. Make recommendations to Government.

“Due to the urgency of the issue relating to the Bulgarian Embassy, the Minister gave the Sole Inquirer an ultimatum of seven days to present a Report on his Terms of Reference (1) and (2) above, and a period of one (1) month to present a full Report on Terms of Reference (3) to (5),” according to the report.

At the inauguration, the minster told the press that government was committed to living up to diplomatic obligations.

