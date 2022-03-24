A baby suffering from leukemia and is battling for her life has received help as many heed a call to donate blood to her

Ghanaian social media influencer, Nänä Teä has shared photos of the blood donors on social media

Francisca Agyeiwaa indicated: ''Ei, so angels have finally come down in human forms! Bless your hearts''

A baby battling leukemia for her life may be able to overcome the disease thanks to some benevolent persons who heeded a call to donate blood to her.

Leukemia is cancer of the body's blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system. Some forms of leukemia are more common in children while other forms of leukemia occur mostly in adults, according to Mayoclinic.

Ghanaian social media influencer, Nänä Teä, real name James Annor Tetteh, shared heartwarming photos of the blood donors on social media to thank them for the kind deed.

Sweet gesture from kind hearts

''Yesterday about the baby who's suffering from leukemia n needed blood, this beautiful souls u see here in d pic n others (who didn't appear in d pic) were there to donate to her.

''I don't know them in person or their names on Facebook, but all I can say is God bless you all,'' he shared with the images.

Scores of people have expressed emotions as they thank the blood donors for their support towards the little child's treatment.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Francisca Agyeiwaa indicated:

''Ei, so angels have finally come down in human forms! Bless your hearts.''

Rukaya Hussein Mas-hood commented:

''Allahu bless you all. Baby Maame. Insha Allah, we shall overcome this, ok. The journey is not easy, but with prayers, we shall get there, and surely, we shall also give our testimonies one day. Sending you hugs.''

Miriam Serwah said:

''May Almighty God bless you all, and may he heal our princess for us in Jesus' name, amen.''

Evelyn Nartey commented:

''God bless them. May this good gesture never go in vain in Jesus' name.''

Miranda Boadu said:

''God bless you and take sickness from your lives and entire families in Jesus' name.''

Akua Nyarkoa Abronoma commented:

''May God continue to bless you guys paaa.''

Luri Rita Basinye added:

''God bless them abundantly. Nana Tea, please look for the chubby guy, he made a post about how he rescinded from his position for a needy person to fit in, some of these people I just wish I have an upper hand to see him through what he needs in life, may God bless him.''

