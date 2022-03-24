West African brothers, Ghana and Nigeria, share a lot of things in common but are also great rivals in football especially

Ahead of the major clash that is set to happen between the two nations for a place at the 2022 World Cup, social media has been buzzing with reactions

YEN.com.gh asked Ghanaians to list the areas in which they think Nigeria cannot compare and 6 top answers came up

Ghanaians and Nigerians have been both friends and rivals since time immemorial but the World Cup play-offs that had the two countries drawn against each other have heated the tension again.

YEN.com.gh recently noticed the conversation on social media and decided to enquire from the general public in Ghana about their impression of how Nigeria compares to their country.

The question posed was:

Aside from Jollof, what other thing does Ghana have that is better than what Nigeria has #GhanaVsNaija

Dorcas Ofori mentioned Electricity and Education:

When it comes to entertainment, Nigerians are the best. But with electricity- Ghana is better than Nigeria. Corruption- Nigeria is better than Ghana. Education- Ghana is better than Nigeria.

Anthony Silva Ike Madubach added Peace Of Mind:

Electricity and peace of mind joor...Ghana na peaceful country biko

Augustine Korsi Blibo pointed at Corruption:

Ghana has better corruption management than Nigeria✍️✅

Bra Fred Born-great included Looks and Schools

Our schools are better and our women are good-looking than that of our brother country, Nigeria.

Other reactions

Below were some general comments on the post including a reaction from a Nigerian.

Itunuoluwa Oyeniyi, a Nigerian, said:

Do Ghanaians feel inferior or what?....abeg stop all this nonsense comparison. Ghana is okay fine... Nigeria needs the Hand of God and he is going to intervene....so no country is better than the other.every county is unique in their own way

Derrick Houston Agyeinim Boateng commented:

Nigeria and Ghana is the Jacob and Esau in the bible Jacob moved to Ghana wey Esau de like gari and beans so he moved to Abeokuta but as u always know blood is blood so the love is still there!we are all one Ghana+Nija

Meanwhile, Ghana and Nigeria were drawn to face each other in the final football fixture that would lead to qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the conversation is getting heated on social media.

In a street quiz that was undertaken by Betika, a young man who was asked about how Nigeria compares to Ghana discounted the question as unreasonable on the basis that the two countries are not comparable to each other in any way.

"There is no way you can compare Nigeria to Ghana. It is like comparing Infinix to iPhone which does not make sense," the gentleman said.

Source: YEN.com.gh