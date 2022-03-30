Reactions have trailed the Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy) bill passed on Tuesday, March 29

The controversial bill faced fierce opposition following its introduction last year, with many calling on the government not to pass it

Even though President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yet to assent the bill, scores of people have expressed their displeasure over its approval

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians on social media are reacting after the Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy) bill was approved in Parliament on Tuesday, March 29.

The Majority-sided Parliament passed the bill after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) staged a walkout just before the voting.

The bill was approved on President Akufo-Addo's 78th birthday, which many say was a special present to him.

'Politicians Making It Look Like E-levy is the Blood of Jesus' - Ghanaians React to Passage of Bill. Photo credit: Joy News/@Riverlee

Source: UGC

The 1.7 percent E-levy, which is now at a rate of 1.5 percent, met opposition since its introduction last year.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Even though President Akufo-Addo is yet to assent the bill into law, many Ghanaians have expressed disapproval over the 1.5 percent rate.

Netizens shared that some Ghanaians have already started withdrawing their monies from their Mobile money accounts to avoid the deductions.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

@CitizenTechiman said:

''If I'm not being rude those who voted for the NPP should go and question the NPP MPs why they passed E-levy. NDC MPs have done their best.

@AnkuPaakwasi commented:

''Ghanaians should put at the back of their minds that, this current government passed the E-levy forcefully ruling out the “ listening ear of the people and government for the people.''

@_AlbertAkwesi vented hi spleen:

''How mediocre can we be such that you brand an obnoxious tax called E-Levy as a blessing? How is it because it was passed on the president's birthday? Ghana wakes up oo Wake up!''

@AkwasiPae said:

''At this point, our top politicians making it look like e-levy got powers like the blood of Christ ei Addo Killaman.''

@AnnanPerry commented:

''Akufo Addo wickedly destroyed the reputation of the Supreme Court to illegally pass e-levy but no sensible man is speaking against it. Nyame bɛ tua mo ka.''

@Sparta_Kay_Rich said:

''Even when ECG turn the lights back on, you'll hear the prepaid meters crying Many are even finding it hard to pay for their prepaid to get electricity and you want them to pay for E-Levy.''

7 Reactions as Proposed E-levy Causes Massive Stir on Twitter

YEN.com.com.gh previously reported that there is overwhelming opposition against the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) proposed in the 2022 budget as many Ghanaians have kicked against its introduction and passage into law.

On Friday, January 28, E-levy trended at number one on Twitter, dominating conversations on the platform for several hours.

Some indicated that the now 1.5 percent E-levy announced by the Finance Minister during the budget presentation in parliament last year will overburden Ghanaians and cause hardships for the underprivileged.

Source: YEN.com.gh