Scores of Ghanaians have expressed views on the proposed controversial 1.75 percent Electronic Transfer

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that the implementation of the levy will help provide more jobs for the youth

However, many people have kicked against the E-levy, saying it will overburden Ghanaians when passed into law

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There is overwhelming opposition against the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) proposed in the 2022 budget as many Ghanaians have kicked against its introduction and passage into law.

On Friday, January 28, E-levy trended at number one on Twitter, dominating conversations on the platform for several hours.

Some indicated that the 1.75% E-levy announced by the Finance Minister during the budget presentation in parliament last year will overburden Ghanaians and cause hardships for the underprivileged.

7 Reactions as Proposed E-levy Causes Massive Stir on Twitter. Photo credit: primenewsghana.com/ Ameyaw Debrah TV (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Others expressed divergent views, saying that taxes constitute a significant source of revenue for national development.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The 1.75% E-levy is expected to tax all electronic transactions, including MoMo, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances when passed into law.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that the implementation of the levy will help provide more jobs for the youth of Ghana.

However, a section of the public and the Minority in parliament have opposed the levy since the government presented it in parliament in 2021.

YEN.com.gh has compiled seven commentaries on the E-levy making the trends on Twitter.

1. @daddys_girltn wrote:

''The E-levy would have been okay if the charges weren’t this shameful. We all want to chip in and make Ghana great, but we don’t and can’t trust our leaders.

''They are corrupt, hypocritical old guys who think for their pockets and not the well-being of the people of Ghana.''

2.@_MukadasMaestro indicated:

''Ghana youth must arise. This E-Levy is robbery. We are not accepting it. You won’t give us job to do but you want to take the little we save too. This is wickedness.''

3.@thepowderguy1 said:

''Youths, we’ve been quiet for too long about this “E-Levy”. They’ll pay some of the influencers to keep quiet on this E-Levy issue, forgetting the money will finish one day.''

4.@NatGTetteh commented:

''E-levy remains the second biggest political robbery hatched by the Akufo-Addo government on the people of Ghana after the PDS heist.

''No justification is enough for this senseless, lazy, and backward tax policy. Stand up and speak up.''

5.@yrnrgee00 urged:

''Keep tweeting against the e-levy let me keep retweeting because if I tweet rn my account could be suspended.''

6.@edemkumodzi indicated:

''Ghanaian businesses are already refusing to accept mobile money in response to the upcoming E-Levy.

''For the first time since I came back to Accra, I had to use an atm to withdraw cash. Interesting times ahead.''

7. @mr_wemz asked:

''So nobody go plan demonstration against the E-levy make we join. Where is our youth president?''

The amount Ghanaians will pay if E-levy is passed pops up

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana's parliament is expected to be hot in the coming weeks as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is pushing for the controversial 1.75% Electronic Transfer Levy popularly known as E-levy to be passed into law.

The Electronic Transfer Levy is strongly being opposed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP believes that the E-levy will increase Ghana's tax-to-GDP from 13% to a targeted 16% but the opposition NDC also insists that the 1.75% tax will overburden Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh