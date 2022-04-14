A Thursday afternoon accident involving a truck and a saloon car on the Accra-Kasoa road has caused traffic on the stretch

There are no reports of casualties but police officers and personnel of the fire service are at the scene to help victims

Images of the accident that have gone viral show the big truck sitting on the relatively small saloon car

An enormous delivery truck has fallen on top of a relatively small saloon car on the Accra-Kasoa road, which eyewitnesses say is the result of a gruesome accident.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 14, 2022, close to Jayee University, but the details are scanty.

The accident occured on the Accra-Kasoa stretch of the NI1 Road. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Reports say the big truck failed its brakes and ran into the saloon car.

There are no reports of casualties, but police officers and the National Fire Service personnel are at the scene to help the victims and direct traffic that is fast building up.

The Thursday afternoon incident has already caused heavy traffic on the Accra-Kasoa stretch of the N1 road.

Source: YEN.com.gh