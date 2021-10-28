A lady identified as Serwaa Broni on social media has been trending online within the past 24 hours.

This follows loads of allegations she made in a Facebook live video about President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Following the lady's claims and the buzz it has created, YEN.com.gh has dug around to find a few details and photos about her.

1. Who is Serwaa Broni? (Real Name):

While she has come to be known as Serwaa Broni because of of her social media handles, YEN.com.gh gathered from her video that she is officially called Evelyn Serwaa Poku Aidoo.

2. How old is Serwaa Broni? (Age):

Serwaa's age is not immediately known but she looks to be well into her mid 40s.

3. Does Serwaa have children?:

In her video, Serwaa Broni indicated that she was a mother to four children. Her children, YEN.com.gh understands, are all males.

4. Is Serwaa Broni married?:

Serwaa revealed that she is into women and that was the real reason why she rejected Akufo-Addo's proposal.

She has got married to her lesbian partner and they seem to be living happily.

5. Where does she come from? (Citizenship):

Serwaa is a dual national, a Ghanaian and a Canadian. She claims to have got her Canadian passport in 1998.

6. Where does she work?:

She is a registered nurse and has worked in a number of institutions in Canada including Versa Care.

7. Tattoos:

Serwaa is a fashion lover who has tattoos on her body. There is one at her back and another on her hand as seen in her photos.

Hopeson Adorye reacts

While the presidency is yet to respond to the allegations, Hopeson Adorye who name was mentioned has taken to social media to suggest that Serwaa is a blackmailer.

In what sounded like a warning note, the 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso indicated that there is always a price to pay for blackmail.

While he did not mention names in his post, Adorye cnfirmed his post was about the Serwaa Broni saga while answering a question from Kennedy Osei Nyarko.

