Thousands Of KNUST Students Deferred For Allegedly Using Fees For Sports Betting

The KNUST has deferred the programmes of thousands of its students for failing to pay their academic fees by a set date

The university claims many of the affected students used their fees for sports betting and other unacceptable activities

The students have however denied the claim, and have appealed to the university to extend the deadline

Thousands of students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been deferred after allegedly using their fees for sports betting and other activities.

In an earlier notice, the university had warned that students who fail to pay at least 70% of their school fees by April 7, 2022, would have their programmes deferred automatically.

Although the automatic deferment did not start on the given date, students say they have received messages on April 19, 2022, that their programmes have been deferred for failing to meet the minimum requirements of the university’s fee policy.

At least 6,000 students have been affected by the decision, according the university.

University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, told Citi News that the decision was justified.

He said some recalcitrant students had used fees from their parents and guardians for sports-related betting and other unacceptable activities.

Dr Bekoe told YEN.com.gh that there is evidence to back the claim that students have used their money for the wrong reasons.

"We have had parents call us to tell us they have given their wards the fees. And we know...it is open secret that a lot of students are doing sports betting. In fact only a handful of the students have not paid.

"About 92% of the 88,000 students population have paid their fees and duly registered for their course. We are having to deal with only 8% of the students population in this issue," the told YEN.com.gh.

Dr Bekoe added that some of the affected students have been able to cough out the fees after receiving the text messages suggesting that many of the students needed a nudge.

Many affected students have claimed that they genuinely do not have the fees.

Some of them told Citi News that applications for students’ bursaries and some scholarships schemes are yet to take effect.

They have appealed to the university to extend the deadline.

Dr Bekoe said students who come forward within a reasonable time could be pardoned.

"Let them come, we will see what we can do for them," he said.

